The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced that it will hold a Special Delegates Convention later this month in Nairobi County.

In a notice on Friday, March 6, the party said the convention is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 27, 2026, starting at 9:00 a.m.

The notice indicates that the high-level gathering will be held in Nairobi County and is expected to address key internal party matters, including ratification of leadership decisions and constitutional resolutions.

According to the announcement, the convention will bring together a wide range of ODM leadership structures and representatives from across the party’s national and county-level organs.

Those expected to attend include all members of the National Executive Committee, the party’s Parliamentary Group, as well as members of the Council of Governors and Deputy Governors affiliated with ODM.

The party has also invited all chairpersons of the Branch Executive Committees and chairpersons of County Coordinating Committees, alongside majority and minority leaders of county assemblies aligned with the party.

In addition, the convention will include leadership from the party’s special leagues, including national officials of the ODM Youth League, Women League, and Disability League.

Members of the party’s standing committees will also participate in the convention.

The notice further outlines a series of nominated delegates meant to ensure representation from different regions and party structures.

Each county will have one member representing marginalized groups.

Branch Executive Committees will also nominate one representative in counties where the Member of the National Assembly is an elected ODM member.

County Coordinating Committees will nominate additional representatives in specific circumstances.

These include one woman where the County Woman Representative belongs to ODM, one representative where the Senator is an ODM member, and one representative where the Governor is an ODM member.

To ensure broader participation, the National Executive Committee will also determine top-up delegates drawn from party branches.

The convention will follow a structured agenda beginning with prayers, followed by formal notice to convene the meeting and adoption of the agenda.

Delegates will then deliberate on key resolutions, including the ratification of the National Governing Council’s resolution regarding party leadership.

They will also take note of a resolution by the National Executive Committee concerning Article 87 of the party constitution, before proceeding to speeches and an address by the party leader.

Meanwhile, the ODM Party has announced the postponement of party delegates' elections in Kisumu County scheduled for Friday, March 6.

In a statement on Thursday, March 5, ODM leader Oburu Oginga said the decision was informed by intelligence reports indicating heightened tensions in the area ahead of the scheduled exercise.

"Following the prevailing polarized environment informed by intelligence, I have made a decision to inform you to cancel the elections slated for tomorrow, Friday, 6th February 2026," the statement read.