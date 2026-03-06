Editor's Review Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i on Thursday, March 5, addressed the Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, Matiang’i said his lecture focused on Kenyan politics and the role of the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Honoured to speak at Chatham House today on Kenya’s politics and the vital role of a strong, formal opposition as we look toward the 2027 elections.

“Grateful for the engagement from Kenyan friends, investors, and enthusiasts in the UK whose deep love and hope for our country is unmistakable,” said Matiang’i.

In his address, Matiang’i said Kenya must pursue transparent and accountable public service, deliberate incentives and opportunities for youth, a war on corruption, and reflect on historic elite failures that have held Kenyans back.

File image of Fred Matiang'i giving an address at Chatham House in London.

He also reflected on the June 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations, saying they were a watershed moment for the country.

Matiang’i pointed out that the protests offered an opportunity for the executive and legislature to rethink how to engage the youth.

However, he said the opportunity was missed because the political leadership failed to respond with the urgency and openness the moment demanded

“Democracy may be imperfect, but humanity has not found a better system. It demands debate, tolerance of diverse voices, and the protection of freedom. The task before us is difficult, but necessary,” he stated.

The 2027 presidential hopeful further said it is time for inclusive engagement and efforts to fix the country.

“We must fix our country, strengthen institutions, including a credible opposition, and ensure Kenya’s next chapter belongs to all her people,” Matiang’i concluded.

Matiang’i is the latest Kenyan leader to give an address at Chatham House in London.

Leaders who have previously addressed the institute include: President William Ruto, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and the late Raila Odinga.

President Ruto gave a lecture at Chatham House in March 2022 ahead of the general election, which was held on August,8, 2022.

While serving as the Deputy President in 2019, Ruto also addressed the institute in London.

Chatham House, which is formally known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is a world-leading independent policy institute based in the UK and was founded in 1920.