The PS explained that the payments were for the January-February period.

The Ministry of Gender on Friday, March 6, announced that it has disbursed Ksh4,000 to 430,998 households under the Inua Jamii initiative.

Principal Secretary for Child Services, Carren Ageng'o, explained that the funds were sent to orphans and vulnerable children.

Ageng'o confirmed that a total of Ksh1.7 billion has been disbursed to cater for the January and February payments.

All beneficiaries of the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) have been informed that they will receive payment through the contracted Payment Service Provider.

"This disbursement covers the January and February 2026 payments, and each beneficiary household is receiving a sum of KShs. 4,000.00; hence a double payment," the PS explained.

Ageng'o stated that the CT-OVC Programme aims to encourage fostering and retention of orphans and vulnerable children within their families and communities.

A file image of Child Services PS Carren Ageng'o.

Through the programme, the government also intends to promote the beneficiaries' human capital development.

Orphans and vulnerable children are also guaranteed access to their basic needs, including but not limited to food, education and medical services.

"Specifically, the programme supports increased enrolment and transition in education, improved health and nutrition outcomes, enhanced household food security, and better child protection," the statement read in part.

On March 5, Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs PS Joseph Motari announced that the government had also allocated funds for older adults.

Motari disclosed that Ksh2.4 billion had been released and 1.2 billion Kenyans, including senior citizens and persons living with severe disabilities, would receive Ksh2,000 each.

The government warned the beneficiaries of a fraudulent scheme, 'Inua Jamii Foundation empowerment', stating that no such organisation existed.

Inua Jamii is an initiative by the state that offers financial relief to vulnerable Kenyans by offering a monthly stipend.