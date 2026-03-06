Editor's Review The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has issued an advisory to more than 500,000 Kenyans living and working in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has issued an advisory to more than 500,000 Kenyans living and working in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict.

In a statement on Friday, March 6, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi assured the public that the government was actively following developments and remained focused on protecting Kenyans abroad.

"Amidst this conflict, the Government, through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, wishes to assure the public that the safety and well-being of the more than 500,000 Kenyan nationals residing and working in the Middle East remains a matter of top priority," the statement read.

Mudavadi noted that so far, no Kenyan citizen had been reported harmed since the conflict began.

"No casualties or injuries involving Kenyan nationals have been reported seven days into the conflict. Gratefully, most Kenyan nationals in the region continue with their daily activities, whether for work, study, or personal matters, either in person or remotely, depending on prevailing local circumstances," the statement added.

Mudavadi also advised Kenyans who may wish to leave the region to use available travel options, including licensed travel agents.

"Kenyan citizens who wish to depart the region are advised, where feasible and safe, to make appropriate arrangements through available commercial airlines or licensed travel agents," the statement continued.

Mudavadi further revealed that the national carrier had started facilitating the return of stranded Kenyans using safe air routes.

"The Government is pleased that our national carrier, Kenya Airways, has begun to take advantage of the safe air corridors negotiated with concerned authorities to repatriate Kenyans stranded in the region," the statement continued.

Mudavadi also acknowledged that the ongoing conflict had affected Kenyan exports to the Middle East, particularly perishable goods.

"The Government further recognizes the impact of the ongoing situation on Kenyan exporters to the Middle East. The Ministry is working closely with Kenya Airways and other carriers to facilitate cargo flights and secure special permits for the export of perishable products," the statement further read.

File image of an explosion in Lebanon

Mudavadi said the ministry remained in constant communication with Kenyan diplomatic missions across the region to monitor the welfare of citizens.

"The Ministry's leadership, led by the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, remains in close contact with the 7 Missions and 2 Consulates-General across the region and is receiving regular updates on the welfare of Kenyan nationals and the security of our diplomatic personnel and facilities," the statement explained.

Mudavadi added that emergency response measures had already been activated in Kenyan missions in case the security situation worsens.

"All Missions in the region have activated emergency and contingency response mechanisms, including evacuation plans should the situation deteriorate.

"Kenyan nationals are urged to register and remain in contact with the respective Kenya Embassies and Consulates, which have established and publicized 24-hour emergency helplines," the statement assured.

On the diplomatic front, Mudavadi said Kenya continued to call for restraint as tensions escalate in the region.

"On the diplomatic front, Kenya continues to express deep concern regarding the expansion of the conflict theatre and the targeting of maritime, energy and other infrastructure.

"Kenya commends the countries affected by retaliatory attacks for exercising restraint and assures its partners in the Middle East of her continued solidarity," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum addressed concerns over petroleum supply following escalating tensions in the Middle East region.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the Ministry had undertaken a review of the country’s stock position in light of developments in key sourcing regions.

"In light of the escalating tensions in the Middle East region where our petroleum products supply is sourced, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has reviewed the supply and stock situation and wishes to advise as follows," he said.

Wandayi went on to reassure Kenyans that the country currently has adequate reserves and confirmed that import schedules remain on track through April 2026.

"As of today, the country has sufficient stocks to cover both the country and the region. We have scheduled imports for delivery up to the end of April 2026 and, therefore, as it stands, we are assured of security of supply," he added.

Wandayi further noted that the ministry is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation while engaging suppliers to prepare for any potential disruptions.

"We are closely monitoring the fluid situation as it evolves, whilst engaging with our G-G suppliers for contingency planning. We wish to assure the public and all stakeholders that the Ministry remains alert and shall continue taking necessary actions to ensure there is uninterrupted supply," he concluded.