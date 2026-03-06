Editor's Review Mudavadi had asked Kenyans stuck in the Middle East to pay for their tickets back home.

The United Opposition has slammed the government for asking Kenyans stranded in the Middle East to pay for their flights back home.

Speaking during a rally in Chuka on Friday, March 6, former Attorney-General Justin Muturi stated that the government should pay for repatriation costs.

Muturi claimed that he had warned President William Ruto that the war in Iran would have ripple effects across the Middle East.

"I told you that a responsible government would have dispatched five or 10 rescue aeroplanes without charging its people.

"The government is the major shareholder at Kenya Airways, so we should not hear reports of Kenyans dying because they have been asked to pay for their tickets back home," he reiterated.

Former AG Justin Muturi during a rally in Chuka on March 6, 2026.



The former AG stated that the United Opposition would hold President Ruto responsible for any Kenyan life lost in the Middle East.

Muturi threw jabs at the Head of State for asking for a supplementary budget for State House, yet Kenyans were caught up in the middle of a war.

'Ruto's State House budget was Ksh7.7 billion, yet he is asking for an additional Ksh8.4 billion. Why don't you use Ksh2 billion to bring Kenyans stranded in the Middle East back home?" He posed.

Muturi's sentiments came after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi issued a statement asking the over 500,000 Kenyans to meet their repatriation costs.

Mudavadi further clarified that no Kenyan had been injured or killed in the war.

The declaration has also sparked uproar among Kenyans who questioned why the state would not cater for the repatriation, yet it was extravagant with taxpayers' money.

"The Kenyan government, is this a joke? Most of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airports are closed," a social media user questioned.

"Useless government! In the meantime, Taxpayers will spend Sh415 million this year on retirement benefits for former presidents & prime ministers," another Kenyan reacted.

Kenya Airways announced that it had set out flights to rescue Kenyans stranded in the Middle East.