Editor's Review Kenyans still having trouble accessing the platform have been advised to reset their accounts.

The Directorate of eCitizen Services has offered solutions for Kenyans unable to access the platform after the services were restored.

In a notice dated Friday, March 6, the Directorate urged users experiencing difficulty accessing their accounts to reset their passwords.

It noted that if those affected should create new accounts from scratch if the problem persists after resetting their passwords.

"Users who may still be having trouble accessing their accounts are advised to reset their passwords through the password recovery option available on the platform.

"In cases where access challenges persist, users may recreate their accounts using their valid identification details," the statement read in part.

A file image of the eCitizen platform home page.

The Directorate reiterated that the eCitizen platform had been restored following the disruptions that affected access.

It expressed remorse over the downtime that left thousands of Kenyans stranded while seeking essential government services on the portal.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as our technical teams continue to monitor the system to ensure stable service delivery," the Directorate wrote.

The platform went down on March 5 for more than 12 hours, rendering most digitised services unavailable. Kenyans expressed frustration online about the downtime.

eCitizen hosts major government services following a move by the state to digitise its operations.

Some of the services available on the platform are driving license applications and renewals, passport applications, access to national parks and game reserves, and KRA services.

The platform made headlines for the second time this week. Earlier, the Directorate was subject to misinformation after fake news spread about the alleged loss of billions through the platform.

It took the intervention of the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) to discredit the social media reports after it denounced claims that Ksh1.3 trillion had been lost.



