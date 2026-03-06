Editor's Review Ruto directed the Ministry to rename Shauri Moyo Estate after the late Johana Ng'eno.

President William Ruto, on Friday, March 6, directed that the Shauri Moyo Housing Estate under the Affordable Housing programme should be named after the late Johana Ng'eno.

Speaking during the funeral service of the Emurua Dikirr MP, Ruto explained that the move was to honour Ng'eno for his contribution to the Housing Plan.

The Head of State revealed that the National Assembly Housing Committee had put forward a request to appreciate the work by the late MP, who was the Chair.

"The Committee recommended that one of the biggest estates in Nairobi, with more than 4,500 houses, called Shauri Moyo, should be named Johana Ng'eno Boma Yangu Estate.

"Therefore, I am directing the Ministry of Housing to rename the estate in commemoration of Ng'eno's leadership and contributions," Ruto declared.

President William Ruto and DP Kithure Kindiki during the funeral service of the late Johana Ng'eno on March 6, 2026.



The President disclosed plans to honour a promise he made to the late MP to build a university in Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

He committed to give Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu, who was Ng'eno's father-in-law, Ksh20 million to purchase land where the institution would be built.

Ruto also promised additional funding from the State Department of Housing.

"I have informed PS Hinga that the government will raise Ksh750 million to build the university and student hostels. I will be back in July for the groundbreaking ceremony," he disclosed.

The President further promised the construction of roads within the constituency and to complete some of the projects that the late Ng'eno had started.

The late Ng'eno died alongside five others after a chopper they were aboard crashed shortly after taking off in Nandi County.

Ng'eno is survived by his wife, Naiyanoi Ntutu and two children. Ntutu described him as a loving, supportive husband and great father to their children.