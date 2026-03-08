Editor's Review Police Officers have allegedly arrested several members of Siaya Governor James Orengo’s staff ahead of President William Ruto’s visit to the county.

In a statement on Saturday, March 7, Governor Orengo condemned the arrest of his staff, terming it unlawful.

The ODM Governor also demanded the immediate release of the detained staff members.

“This evening, several members of my staff have been arbitrarily arrested and detained in Siaya and Nairobi in connection with the Presidential visit to Siaya tomorrow.

“This egregious conduct on the part of the police has no place in a constitutional democracy. I demand their immediate release,” said Orengo.

File image of Siaya Governor James Orengo and President William Ruto.

President Ruto is expected to visit Siaya on Sunday to grace the thanksgiving ceremony for Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga at Okela Primary School in Uyoma.

PS Oluga on Saturday confirmed that the Head of State will be the chief guest during the ceremony.

“Tomorrow, 8th March, we gather at Okela Primary School in Uyoma Village, Siaya County for my Thanksgiving Ceremony. It will be a special moment to come together in gratitude and celebrate what the Lord has done. I am honored that our Chief Guest will be President William Ruto,” PS Oluga stated.

The arrest of Orengo’s staff comes amid tensions with the ODM party, where two factions have recently emerged.

Governor Orengo is part of the Linda Mwananchi faction, which is against the re-election of President Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

The faction is also opposed to Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga leading the ODM party following the demise of his brother, Raila Odinga.

On March 1, Orengo restated his doubts about Senator Oburu's ability to be at the helm of the party.

He suggested that ODM needs a tough leader who has actively been involved in Kenya's liberation struggle, like the late Raila.

Orengo noted that Oburu did not inherit the political acumen of his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga, which made Raila rise instead.

"Most of his father's life was in politics. Oburu was never in the forefront, never teargassed, or even tested the inside of a police station. It was not by accident that Raila was the true heir. He is a good and honest man, but I think he can't lead the party in the right direction if he is going to be manipulated by characters in the party," Orengo said.