The heavy rainfall across the country has continued to cause devastation as lives are lost and property is damaged.

Two families in Kitui County are yet to come to terms with the deaths of their two young kin who perished in a depression in Kitui South on Saturday, March 7.

According to Kitui County Commissioner Erastus Mbui, the teenagers schooling at Ndili Comprehensive School met their tragic end after they were swept into a submerged excavation site.

To avert further crisis, the senior county administrator cautioned Kitui residents against crossing waterfilled areas.

The two deaths add to 23 others related to floods as reported by the government thus far.

In an official statement on Saturday, March 7, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura noted that 23 people were killed in Nairobi in raging flash floods.

The Nairobi fatalities comprise 21 male adults and 2 male teenagers.

Mwaura further noted that at least 3,500 households in the city were affected by the floods.

President William Ruto reacted to the tragedy.

In a statement on Saturday, March 7, Ruto acknowledged the devastation, stressing that the floods have caused hardship for many households.

He expressed sympathy to families grieving loved ones and to those whose lives have been disrupted by the disaster.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with all those whose lives have been disrupted by this disaster," he said.

President William Ruto.

Ruto assured affected communities that the national government is supporting them and taking urgent measures to lessen the impact of the floods.

To strengthen rescue operations, he announced the deployment of a unified emergency response team that includes several security and disaster management agencies.

The government has also begun distributing food supplies from national reserves to provide immediate relief to households in need.

Additionally, Ruto directed that patients receiving care in public hospitals for flood-related injuries or illnesses will not be charged medical fees.

He emphasized that the national government is working closely with county administrations to ensure coordinated relief and response efforts.

Ruto further noted that the flooding crisis underscores the importance of long-term urban planning solutions to prevent recurring disasters.

He highlighted ongoing river restoration and urban drainage projects as central to reducing future flood risks in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Meteorological Department has cautioned that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Nairobi and nearby counties over the next 24 hours.

In its update, the agency warned that soils in much of the region are already saturated due to recent rains.

The forecast indicates that Nairobi County will likely experience widespread moderate to heavy showers, with rainfall amounts ranging from 20 to 60 millimetres in most areas.

Certain locations could see isolated intense rainfall of 80 to 100 millimetres, particularly in Kibra, Dagoretti North and South, Embakasi, Makadara, Kamukunji, Roysambu, Westlands, Lang’ata, and Mathare.

The department warned that the greatest flood risk remains in low-lying urban zones, where drainage systems may be overwhelmed by heavy downpours.