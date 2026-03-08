Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday evening led United opposition leaders to visit former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza at her home in Meru.

United opposition leaders led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday evening visited former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza at her home in Meru.

Gachagua was accompanied by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Party (DP) leader Justin Muturi, former CS Mithika Linturi, and Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara.

File image of united opposition leaders at Kawira Mwangaza's home.

In a statement on Sunday, March 8, Gachagua said they visited the ex-governor to show solidarity following her impeachment.

“With my brothers Kalonzo Musyoka, Justin Muturi, and Senator Mithika Linturi, and other leaders, this evening we paid a courtesy call on Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her husband Murega Baichu in Meru in solidarity with her for the cruelty of impeachment imposed on her by this despotic regime,” he stated.

Gachagua went on to say the current political situation in the country needs unity among leaders regardless of their past political differences.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua with Kawira Mwangaza.

The former DP also said the country requires leadership that prioritizes the bigger picture and the vision of building a better future for Kenyans.

“It is my prerogative duty to ensure we remain strong and united as a people to deliver a decisive win and subsequent national transformation,” Gachagua said.

Further, the DCP party leader assured Mwangaza that she would not face the political battle alone.

“Governor Kawira, we shall be with you every step of the way. Any oppression and injustice to a single Kenyan affects the 55 million of us,” he added.

Mithika Linturi with Kawira Mwangaza and her husband.

Mwangaza was impeached in August 2024 over gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct, and abuse of office.

However, she moved to court to challenge the decision and was given interim conservatory orders that blocked her impeachment.

On March 14, 2025, the High Court upheld the Senate’s decision to impeach Governor Mwangaza.

File image of united opposition leaders at Kawira Mwangaza's home.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye ruled that the petition tabled by Mwangaza did not meet the threshold required to quash the impeachment.

“The Gazette Notice No 10351 Volume CXXV1 No 130, dated 20th August, published on 21st August 2024, and issued by the respondent communicating the decision and the resolution of the senate to remove the petitioner from office as the Governor of Meru county by way of impeachment is affirmed,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

Following her ouster, Mwangaza was replaced by her Deputy, Isaac Mutuma M'Ethingia.