Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in seven counties on Sunday, March 8.

In a notice on Saturday, March 7, the company said the planned outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Machakos, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Kakamega, Kisumu and Laikipia.

In Nairobi County, the power interruption will affect Road B and parts of Enterprise Road between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Areas and customers expected to be affected include Sonado Ltd, the whole of Falcon Road, part of Enterprise Road, Ngombe Industry, Bachu Industry, the whole of Kuguru Road, Rubis Enterprise Road, Zebra Seramic Ltd, Central Business Park, part of Affordable Housing and adjacent customers.

In parts of Machakos County, the outage will affect the Sabaki area from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include Alpharama, Old Mombasa Road, Athi 55, Athi Stores, Manipal, Ramrod, Great Wall, Coloho Mall, Sabaki, Kenchic and adjacent customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, the power interruption will affect the Annex and Elgon View areas between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Affected customers include Pyramid Packaging, Rivatex Factory, Annex Centre, Toyota Kenya, 64 Resort, Upper Elgon View and adjacent customers.

In Vihiga County, the outage will affect Gambogi Market and surrounding areas from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include Gambogi Market, Tigoi Girls, Masana, Kinu, Jebrok, Kapkerer, Kapchengum, Shoka Maize Millers, Kitigu Resources, Inyanza, Chandugunyi, Nyang’ori Complex, Soi, ADC H/Q, Kitagwa, Enzaro Health Center, Lusavisavi, Ivola and adjacent customers.

In Kakamega County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Kakamega CBD between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include KPLC Office, Kakamega CBD, Nala Hospital, KRA Offices, Kakamega Police Station, Golf Hotel, Tuskys Supermarket, Supa Loaf Mini Bakery and adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, the outage will affect Riat Institute and Riat Village between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m., with customers including Riat Institute, Riat Village Market and adjacent customers set to experience the interruption.

Meanwhile, in Laikipia County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Nanyuki Town and Rwai from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include Nanyuki Town, parts of Muthaiga, Huruma Hospital, Cottage Hospital, Nanyuki Mall, Sportee Estate, Sportsman Arms Hotel, Nanyuki Referral Hospital, Cedar Mall, Vivo Nanyuki, Trojan, KCC Nanyuki, Rwai Estate, Old and New Market, Teachers Estate, Thingithu Estate, Kirimo Estate and adjacent customers.