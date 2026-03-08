Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has temporarily closed the Kaplong – Kisii Road after floods submerged a section of the busy highway.

In a traffic advisory on Saturday, March 7 evening, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the Kipsonoi River located between Chebilat and Sotik overflowed, causing water to overtop a bridge at Mugeni.

Kimeli noted that the flooding was caused by heavy rainfall in upstream catchment areas, which led to a significant surge in water levels at the river.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has closed the Kaplong – Kisii Road following flooding at the Kipsonoi River Bridge at Mugeni, located between Sotik and Chebilat. Rising water levels have overtopped the bridge, rendering passage unsafe for motorists.

“The flooding follows heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas, which has caused a significant surge in rainwater,” read the advisory in part.

File image of floods along the Kaplong-Kisii highway.

Kimeli urged motorists to strictly follow instructions from the police and traffic marshals to prevent any accidents.

The KeNHA Director General advised drivers heading to Chebilat and Keroka to use the Kaplong – Sotik – Roret – Ikonge – Chebilat – Keroka route.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling to Kisii were advised to use the Kaplong–Sotik–Roret–Ikonge–Kisii route.

“KeNHA assures all road users that it is working around the clock to restore normal traffic flow and ensure the safety of motorists,” Kimeli added.

The advisory comes amid ongoing heavy rains across the country, which have led to flooding in some areas.

On Friday, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) warned that the current weather conditions could lead to dangerous driving situations, including reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces.

"The ongoing rainfall and foggy conditions in some areas are significantly increasing road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces," the authority stated.

NTSA appealed to motorists to remain vigilant and prioritise safety while on the roads, noting that responsible behaviour by both drivers and pedestrians is crucial during the rainy season.

NTSA called on passengers to actively participate in ensuring road safety by speaking up if they feel their safety is being compromised while travelling.

Motorists were also warned against attempting to drive through flooded roads, which can pose serious risks to both vehicles and passengers.