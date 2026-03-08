Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in parts of Nyeri, Laikipia, and Kiambu counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in parts of Nyeri, Laikipia, and Kiambu counties on Monday, March 9

In a notice on Sunday, March 8, the company confirmed that most of the maintenance works are expected to run for several hours before electricity supply is restored.

In Nyeri County, the planned outage will affect areas including Nyaithe, Ithekahuno, and Maingirano from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include Nyaithe, Culvert, Muthoka Village, Gathungo, Ithekahuno, Karo, Kara-thi, Thageini, Kiaraho, Maingirano and nearby areas.

In Laikipia County, parts of Muthaiga Estate will experience power interruptions between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Kanyoni EST, Fair Mount Safari Club, 1KR, parts of Muthaiga Estate, Brickwoods Schools Nanyuki, Kwa Mwea and surrounding customers.

Meanwhile, in Kiambu County, electricity supply will be interrupted in the Mutomo and Kiganjo Market areas from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The outage will affect customers around Mama Ngina University, Mutomo Market, Ichaweri, Kiganjo Market, Naundu Market, Muhoho High School, Theta Tea Factory, Theta Water, Gatitu Girls, and adjacent areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes days after Kenya Power deployed its technicians to work on a major substation affected by heavy rain on Friday evening, March 6.

The downpour caused flooding at the utility firm’s South C Substation after part of the boundary wall collapsed.

Consequently, power transmission was disrupted in many areas, among them South B and South C.

Other affected areas included Nairobi West, Madaraka Estate, Strathmore, Dam Estate, Langata, Wilson Airport, Carnivore, Kenyatta Market, Ngumo Estate, Industrial Area, Uhuru Gardens, and surrounding neighborhoods.

"Kenya Power extends its deepest sympathies to all the families and communities affected by the heavy rains that swept across Nairobi and its environs on Friday night," the company said.

Kenya Power assured the affected areas that restoration of power supply was underway as engineers were on site to remedy the situation.

According to the company, power supply equipment was affected by the flooding.

Among the technicians’ initiatives on the ground was the assessment of the damage caused before embarking on repairs.