The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is set to introduce body-worn cameras for customs and border control officers.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, the authority described the introduction of the cameras as a commitment to ensuring that every traveler receives a fair and consistent experience when interacting with customs officials.

KRA noted that customs operations involve some of the most frequent interactions between government officers and the public, including travelers, importers, and traders.

"For too long, ‘it’s your word against mine’ has been an uncomfortable reality at border points. Disputes dragged on. Trust eroded. And the officers doing their jobs right had no way to prove it," the authority said.

According to KRA, the body-worn cameras will help eliminate such disputes by creating a verifiable record of every interaction between officers and members of the public.

The authority said the cameras will enhance transparency by providing objective documentation of engagements at customs checkpoints, reducing uncertainty and resolving disagreements based on factual evidence.

KRA added that the initiative will also act as a deterrent against corruption, noting that recorded interactions are expected to raise professional standards among officers and reinforce ethical conduct during inspections and enforcement actions.

The cameras are also expected to improve the experience for passengers and traders by promoting structured, consistent, and fair engagements.

In addition, KRA said the technology will speed up investigations into complaints; disputes that previously took weeks to examine could now be resolved within hours by reviewing recorded footage.

Furthermore, the authority noted that the recorded material will serve as a learning tool to improve operations.

File image of a body-worn camera

By reviewing footage, KRA said it will be able to identify gaps in procedures, enhance training programs, and refine service delivery across customs operations.

"This is KRA saying to every traveler, every importer, every Kenyan stakeholder: We are committed to fairness. We are committed to integrity. And we are willing to be held accountable for it," the authority added.

Elsewhere, this comes months after Kenya made a major step toward modernising its border management systems with the launch of a fully paperless customs platform.

The eCUSTOMS app, launched on Monday, November 24, 2025, was part of a long-term collaboration between the KRA, the British High Commission, and TradeMark Africa.

In a statement, the British High Commission said the launch marks the introduction of a smart digital solution built to simplify trade and modernise border operations.

"A smart digital solution to simplify trade, speed up clearance of goods, and modernise border operations has been launched today in Kenya, as part of a 15-year partnership to accelerate trade growth across the country’s borders," the statement read.

The commission added that the system, dubbed eCUSTOMS, was developed jointly with KRA and TMA to make border processes seamless for all users.

"Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), in collaboration with TradeMark Africa (TMA) and the British High Commission (BHC), has launched the eCUSTOMS app at the Busia One Stop Border Post (OSBP) on the Kenya-Uganda border. This new platform is designed to make customs declarations faster, paperless, and hassle-free for traders, transporters, and passengers," the statement added.

It further described the digital platform as a turning point in regional trade facilitation, with expected benefits for transparency, compliance, and small businesses.

"The eCUSTOMS app is a game-changer for Kenya and East Africa’s trade facilitation efforts. It aims to cut down clearance time at borders, boost transparency and compliance with regional customs laws, support SMEs (Small to Medium Enterprises) and transporters with easy-to-use digital tools, and strengthen Kenya’s position as a leader in modern, secure, and efficient border management," the statement further read.

The British High Commission also highlighted the app’s projected financial and time-saving impact for both large and small traders.

"The new app will save time and money. It will reduce cumulative truck waiting time by 1,200 hours daily at the Busia OSBP (about one hour per truck), and will also save small traders approximately Ksh750 per customs declaration - modest from a corporate perspective, but for a woman crossing the border twice per day, it’s the difference between profit and loss," the statement concluded.