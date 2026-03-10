Editor's Review At least fourteen people have lost their lives after being involved in a grisly accident at the Malaha area along the Webuye-Kitale Highway.

The fatal accident occurred on Monday, March 9 night at the Malaha area after a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles and motorcycles.

Among the vehicles involved in the devastating crash was a Public Service Vehicle (PSV).

Western Region Traffic Police Commander Walter Cheboren, who confirmed the accident, said the crash left 11 other people injured.

Following the accident, emergency responders were deployed to the scene to rescue the injured and transport them to the nearby hospitals.

File image of a road crash along the Webuye–Kitale Highway.

Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi, in a statement, shared his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I have received the news of the grisly road accident that occurred at Malaha Junction along the Webuye–Kitale highway.

“My deepest and most sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives in this horrific incident,” he stated.

The ODM MP also called on motorists and road users to exercise caution and vigilance while driving.

“I urge all motorists and road users to exercise extreme caution and vigilance, particularly at known blackspots and busy junctions. Safety must always be our primary concern,” he stated.

The accident comes barely a week after six people were killed in a road crash along the Nairobi–Mombasa highway.

The accident, which involved a Chania Executive bus and a trailer, occurred on Thursday, March 5, in the morning at the Manyatta area in Taita Taveta County.

The driver of the bus was trying to overtake when the trailer rammed into the bus.

Photos of the accident showed the bus completely wrecked on its right side, with its windows shattered.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Moi Referral Hospital in Voi for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased passengers have been moved to the morgue, awaiting autopsy.