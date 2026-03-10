Editor's Review Kenya Railways has responded to claims suggesting that passengers can travel beyond the stations indicated on their tickets.

Kenya Railways has responded to claims suggesting that passengers on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) can travel beyond the stations indicated on their tickets.

The discussion began after a social media user shared a post claiming that it was possible to book a ticket for a shorter distance but remain on board until the final destination without being detected.

"I just realised you can book an SGR from Msa to Voi, and stay until Nairobi; or Nairobi to Adhi River, and stay 'til Mombasa and technically nothing will happen to you," the user wrote.

Responding to the claim, Kenya Railways dismissed the assertion and noted that ticket inspections are regularly carried out throughout the journey to ensure passengers comply with their booked travel destinations.

The corporation warned that passengers who attempt to travel beyond their booked destinations risk being arrested and handed over to the police.

"This claim is incorrect. Ticket checks are conducted during the journey, and anyone traveling beyond their booked station will be handed over to the police. Kenya Railways remains committed to fair and safe travel for all," the corporation said.

File image of a Kenya Railways Commuter train

This comes two months after Kenya Railways issued an urgent alert to the public regarding a fraudulent website impersonating the corporation.

In a notice on Monday, January 5, the corporation warned citizens of a new scam making the rounds, featuring a fraudulent page branded as "Kenya Railways Corporation - 2026 New Year Gift."

The fake site congratulates visitors and claims they can win Ksh9000 through a simple questionnaire.

The page, which bears Kenya Railways' branding and imagery, including photos of railway staff and trains, presents itself as an official New Year promotion from the corporation.

The scam begins with a "Congratulations!" message informing visitors that they have won a "Kenya Railways Corporation 2026 New Year reward activity."

The first question asks, "Do you know Kenya Railways Corporation?" with two options: "yes" or "no."

Prior to that, the railway operator had sounded an alarm over a fake job advertisement circulating on social media platforms.

The counterfeit recruitment notice, which bore Kenya Railways' logo and official branding, claimed to be recruiting for multiple positions as part of the corporation's 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.

The fraudulent poster listed various vacancies, including managerial roles in sales, marketing, passenger services, and transport, as well as positions for security officers, nurses, data entry clerks, drivers, receptionists, and legal services managers.

The deceptive advertisement directed job seekers to submit their applications to an email address, [email protected], with a stated deadline of November 30, 2025, and promised that only shortlisted candidates would be contacted.

Kenya Railways quickly flagged the image as fake and urged the public to exercise caution.

"We wish to alert members of the public about a fake job advertisement doing the rounds on various social media platforms," the corporation stated in its December 29 notice. "We strongly advise job seekers to be cautious and verify any job adverts through our website: krc.co.ke."