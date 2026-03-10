Editor's Review The trailer rammed into people trying to save boda boda riders who collided head-on.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA )has revealed that the accident that resulted in 15 fatalities at Malaha started with two bodaboda riders.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 10, NTSA confirmed that two riders were involved in a head-on collision moments before the trailer got to the accident scene.

Eyewitnesses rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the boda boda riders, who had unfortunately died on the spot.

However, as the crowd gathered, the ill-fated trailer that was enroute from Kitale to Webuye was rolling downhill. The driver was unaware of the imminent danger ahead.

"A trailer from Kitale direction towards Webuye lost control upon reaching the scene of the accident, rammed into members of the public who had gathered to assist with rescue efforts," NTSA reported.

A file image of the accident scene along the Kitale-Webuye Highway.



The Authority reiterated that 15 people have been confirmed dead 18 sustained serious injuries. The survivors were rushed to the Webuye District Hospital.

Three people have been treated and discharged. NTSA offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims and urged those responding to accidents to remain vigilant.

"We call upon members of the public and first responders at crash scenes to exercise extreme caution to prevent further loss of life," the statement read in part.

NTSA disclosed that investigations were ongoing and urged all road users to observe traffic rules and prioritise road safety.

The report by NTSA came within hours of President William Ruto asking all agencies responsible for ensuring road safety to address all traffic regulations.

Ruto also condoled with the families of the bereaved and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

A recent report revealed that 5,009 Kenyans died in road accidents in 2025. The Head of State called on the National Police Force, the NTSA and the Judiciary to work together to enforce road safety rules and prosecute offenders.