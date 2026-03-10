Editor's Review The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has issued an update to applicants after releasing admission letters for the 2026 intake.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has issued an update to applicants after releasing admission letters for the 2026 intake.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 10, the college confirmed that the admission letters were released on Monday, March 9, for both pre-service and in-service candidates.

However, the institution warned that the high number of users attempting to access the portal simultaneously may slow down the system.

"The admission letters for both Pre-Service and In-Service applicants were officially released yesterday, March 9, 2026. However, due to high portal traffic, some applicants may currently experience difficulties accessing or downloading their letters," the notice read.

KMTC urged successful applicants to remain patient and attempt to log in again later when the number of users on the portal has reduced.

"We kindly request that selected applicants remain patient and try accessing the portal later, once traffic has reduced," the notice added.

KMTC also issued a strong warning to applicants about potential scams during the process, noting that fraudsters could attempt to take advantage of the current access difficulties.

"Applicants are strongly cautioned to beware of fraudsters who may take advantage of this situation by claiming they can help you access or secure admission letters for a fee," the notice further read.

File image of KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch

KMTC clarified that there are no charges required to obtain admission letters and urged applicants to rely only on official communication channels.

"Please note that all admission letters are issued strictly through the KMTC admissions portal, and no payment is required to access them," the notice concluded.

This comes barely a day after KMTC issued a warning to prospective students over the circulation of fraudulent admission information on social media.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, the institution said an image circulating online claiming to show KMTC admission details is fake and misleading.

According to the college, fraudsters are using the fake document together with unofficial WhatsApp numbers to trick applicants into sending money in exchange for purported admission letters.

KMTC noted that it does not process admissions through WhatsApp, Gmail, or any unofficial communication channels.

The college urged applicants to remain vigilant and rely only on official government systems when applying or making payments related to admissions.

KMTC clarified that all applications must be submitted through the official portal managed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

The college noted that the application window for the March 2026 intake will close on March 13, 2026.

Prospective students are required to log into the KUCCPS student portal to submit their applications.

Those experiencing difficulties with the process have been advised to visit any KMTC campus across the country where staff are available to provide assistance.