Editor's Review "Omwami Sifuna, instead of saying 'Linda Mwananchi', you should start Linda Nairobi First."

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei on Tuesday, March 10, asked Nairobi counterpart Edwin Sifuna to focus on Nairobi instead of national politics.

Speaking in the Senate, Cherargei, who rose on a point of order on the issue of flooding in Nairobi, stated that Sifuna should shoulder part of the blame for the crisis.

He stated that the county government had failed to address the poor drainage, and Sifuna had failed Nairobi residents by not keeping Governor Sakaja on his toes.

"I would also like to point out the lack of oversight. I want to encourage my brother, Omwami Sifuna, instead of saying 'Linda Mwananchi', you should start Lindaring [sic] Nairobi First.

"If he can oversee Sakaja the way he is overseeing NADCO and the board-based government, we would not be having these problems today. Can you use the same passion for Linda Nairobi because that is where your vote is?" Cherargei posed.

A file image of Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei

The Nandi Senator proposed that the county and national governments should compensate families that lost their loved ones in the floods and those who suffered damage to their property.

"We should compensate them because this is criminal negligence. Kenya Power should also compensate Kenyans," the Senator reiterated.

On his part, Sifuna apologised to all flood victims. He added that there was only so much he could do as far as his oversight was concerned and that the buck stopped with the governor.

"If the expectation from anyone in this House is that the Nairobi Senator's responsibility is to open drainages, I think it is the height of hypocrisy. Even with our political differences, you should not swing low blows," he stated.

Earlier, the National Police Service revealed that at least 49 people died in Nairobi County following the heavy downpour.

NPS stated that 2,624 families had been displaced from their homes and property worth millions had been destroyed during the floods.

The police asked Kenyans to remain vigilant during the rainy season and report any emergencies to the authorities.