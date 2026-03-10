Editor's Review The family of William Kabogo is in mourning following the death of a close relative, with the ICT Cabinet Secretary sharing a heartfelt message announcing the loss.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 10, the Cabinet Secretary revealed that his sister-in-law, Mariam Wanjiru Gitau, had passed away, describing her as a warm and compassionate person.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my dear sister-in-law, Mariam Wanjiru Gitau (Mama Sharon), a truly humble and gentle soul whose warmth and generosity touched everyone she met," he said.

Kabogo noted that Mariam had a special way of connecting with people and making them feel valued, saying her generosity and warmth would be remembered.

"Mariam had a rare gift for making people feel loved and seen, and her kindness left a lasting mark on all who knew her," he added.

Kabogo also extended his condolences to Mariam’s immediate family, encouraging them to remain strong during the difficult period of grief.

"To my niece Sharon and the entire family, my heartfelt condolences are with you during this painful season. May God surround you with His comfort, grant you strength beyond your own, and give you peace that surpasses all understanding," he concluded.

File image of William Kabogo's departed sister-in-law Mariam Wanjiru Gitau

This comes days after Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa announced the death of his mother, Lucia Wangui Thang’wa, also known to many as Nyina wa Martin.

In a tribute on Thursday, March 5, Thang’wa reflected on the challenges his mother faced in her later years and the strength he drew from her despite her illness.

"For many years, my mother battled dementia. I am not even sure she ever got to know that I was elected Senator for Kiambu. But every time I saw her, sat with her, or spoke to her, I found strength to keep going," he said.

Thang'wa remembered her as the pillar of the family who helped raise their large household with love and discipline.

"She may not have remembered many things in her final years, but to us she remained the strong matriarch who, together with our late father, raised thirteen children with love, sacrifice, and discipline," he added.

On his part, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua described Lucia as a devoted mother who played a key role in raising a family that has made significant contributions in different fields.

"Lucia, a true matriarch, was a shining example of a hardworking and devoted mother who, together with her late husband Stephen Kimani Thang'wa, a primary school teacher, bore and raised thirteen children," he said.

Gachagua revealed that she passed away while surrounded by family after developing breathing complications

"At the age of 93, Lucia rested this afternoon after developing breathing complications. She was with her Son Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa, and her caregivers in her final moments," he revealed.

Gachagua concluded his tribute by sending condolences to the family during the difficult period.

"My heartfelt condolences go to Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa, the entire Thang'wa family, relatives, and friends during this difficult time," he concluded.