Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in eight counties on Wednesday, March 11, as part of maintenance works.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 10, the company said the affected counties include Nairobi, Machakos, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nyeri, and Kiambu.

In Nairobi County, electricity supply will be interrupted in parts of Parklands between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include Ojijo Road, Wambugu Road, Chiromo Road, and Muthithi Road, among others.

In addition, parts of Kilimani and Ngong Road will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting locations such as Muchai Drive, Kabarnet Road, and sections around Coptic Hospital and China Centre.

In Machakos County, power will be interrupted along Namanga Road, including areas around Alliance Concrete, as well as several locations in Kathiani such as Mumbuni, Mutituni, Mua, Kyasila, and Mitaboni.

The outage in these areas is expected to last from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Residents in parts of Uasin Gishu County will also be affected.

Kenya Power said electricity will be switched off in Kesses, Ketiplong, and Ngecheck areas between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., impacting locations including Chorowet, Lelmokwo, Lelmolok, and Ngeria Girls.

In Bungoma County, the outage will affect areas around Nzoia Sugar Factory, including Nzoia Sudi, Bukembe, and Machinjoni, during the same hours.

Parts of Kakamega County, particularly around Lutaso Market and Navakholo Market, will also experience power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include Khalanda Market, Chebuyusi Secondary School, Ingotse Secondary School, and nearby locations.

In Kisumu County, electricity supply will be interrupted in the Koru Market area from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Koru Mission Hospital, Kapkoros Factory, and surrounding areas.

Nyeri County will also see power outages in areas around Rititi Market and Gatunganga Market from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including several villages, schools, and coffee factories in the region.

Meanwhile, in Kiambu County, the interruption will affect areas such as St. Linda, Gatong’ora, and Mutonya, including parts of the bypass and surrounding villages between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.