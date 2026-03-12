Editor's Review Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has accused Cleophas Malala of hatching a plot to fight Rigathi Gachagua’s allies in Kirinyaga County.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has accused Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy party leader Cleophas Malala of hatching a plot to fight Rigathi Gachagua’s allies in Kirinyaga County.

In a post on Thursday, March 12, Maina alleged that Malala on Wednesday night met a section of MCAs allied to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at a hotel in Kenol.

She claimed that the agenda of the meeting was creating a splinter group to oppose leaders supporting Gachagua in Kirinyaga.

“Cleophas Malalah, I am aware that yesterday, between 8.00 PM and 10.00 PM, you met a section of MCA’s allied to Governor Anne Waiguru from Kirinyaga county at Golden Palm Kenol.

“I’m also aware that the agenda was to create a splinter group to fight H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH’s foot soldiers in that county,” Maina claimed.

The Kirinyaga Woman Rep also alleged that Malala facilitated the MCAs who attended the meeting with Ksh20,000 each.

“You facilitated the MCAs in attendance with Ksh20,000; monies you obtained from persons who seek to derail the agenda of the people and the united alternative government,” she stated.

Maina went on to say she raised the issue with Malala privately but decided to make the accusations public following the alleged Wednesday night meeting.

“I do not know who you work for, nor do I want to speculate. I also do not know what personal vendetta you have with leaders supporting Gachagua in Kirinyaga, and I want to say this publicly so that it is on record.

“You are aware that we have had private meetings over this issue so excuse my lack of discretion on this as you’ve now crossed the rubicon,” Maina added.

The lawmaker dared Malala for a face off saying she will treat the former Kakamega Senator with contempt going forward.

“Bring it on, you shall face off with me where the rubber meets the road. In case you forgot, where I come from, we milk lions while seated on porcupines. I shall treat you with the contempt you deserve going forward,” Maina concluded.

Malala joined Gachagua’s Camp after he was kicked out as the UDA Party Secretary General in 2024.

Following the launch of the DCP party in May 2025, Gachagua appointed Malala as the Interim Deputy Party Leader.

Maina’s allegation against Malala come weeks after Gachagua dismissed social media reports claiming that Malala has defected from DCP.

Speaking on January 19, Gachagua accused President Ruto’s allies of spreading fake rumors about Malala.

“Cleophas Malala is a bold leader and a man of principle. Malala was in Kakamega for the Malala Super Cup, after which he fell seriously ill and asked me for permission to rest for a while before returning to party affairs.

“But these Ruto’s people are stuck; their work now is just spreading rumors,” said the former Deputy President.