President William Ruto is facing criticism following his remarks dismissing concerns raised about alleged financial irregularities within the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The dispute centers on claims that Ksh50 billion may have been lost within the health financing system, an issue highlighted in findings by the Office of the Auditor General.

While addressing the matter, Ruto rejected the claims, noting that large amounts is currently being paid to hospitals under the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) arrangement.

"Forget the propaganda that we lost Ksh50 billion. This week alone we are paying Ksh16.2 billion for SHIF. We are paying the highest amounts of money to any hospital that has ever been paid under any administration," he said.

However, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has disagreed with Ruto's remarks, arguing that dismissing findings linked to the Auditor General’s office undermines the constitutional role of independent oversight institutions.

"The President is out of order. The Office of the Auditor General is a constitutional office, not a department of State House. Dismissing a report that questions the loss of Ksh50 billion from SHA undermines the Constitution itself," he said.

Omtatah further stressed that the issue involves public funds contributed by citizens and should not be underestimated.

"Ksh50 billion is not a clerical error; it is public money collected from the sweat of Kenyans. To brush aside such findings insults every Kenyan who struggles to access healthcare while public resources disappear," he added.

This comes days after the Ministry of Health responded to concerns raised by teachers’ unions regarding the newly rolled-out Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF).

In a statement on Thursday, March 5, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale acknowledged the concerns raised by union leaders over the rollout of the medical cover.

"The Ministry of Health notes the concerns raised by the leadership of the teachers' unions regarding the transition and access to healthcare services for teachers under the newly rolled-out Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF)," the statement read.

Duale assured teachers and the public that the scheme is fully operational and working effectively to support educators and their dependents.

"We wish to categorically assure our teachers and the general public that there is absolutely no cause for alarm. The POMSF administered under the Social Health Authority (SHA) is not only fully operational but is performing exceptionally well, ensuring that the health needs of our educators are met without disruption," the statement added.

Duale also cited data from the latest performance review to counter claims that teachers were being turned away or denied care.

"To set the record straight and dispel any narrative suggesting that teachers are being turned away or denied care, the data speaks for itself. As of our latest performance review, over 249,000 teachers and their dependents have successfully been seen and treated across the country, with current claims standing at over Ksh3.5 billion," the statement continued.

According to the ministry, teachers now have access to a wider range of health facilities compared to previous arrangements.

"Unlike the restrictive, tiered networks of the past, teachers now enjoy unparalleled choice and accessibility. To date. Teachers have confidently sought and received care in 2,823 different health facilities," the statement further read.

Duael added that the government, together with relevant agencies, is closely monitoring the scheme to address any emerging challenges.

"The Ministry, in collaboration with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Social Health Authority, is continuously monitoring the system in real-time. Any isolated teething hitches are being resolved instantly to ensure zero disruption to service delivery," the statement read.

Duale urged teachers to continue using the available health facilities with confidence.

"We urge all teachers to continue utilizing the SHA contracted health facilities available to them across the country with full confidence. The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the health and dignity of the Kenyan teacher," the statement concluded.