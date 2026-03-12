Editor's Review The High Court has issued conservatory orders temporarily blocking the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) from enforcing the instant fines traffic management system.

The High Court has issued conservatory orders temporarily blocking the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) from enforcing the instant fines traffic management system.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the orders on Thursday, March 12, following a petition filed by lawyer Shadrack Wambui.

The High Court Judge directed NTSA and other parties to halt the enforcement of the instant fines traffic management system pending hearing and determination of the petition.

“A conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the respondents and the interested party, both jointly and severally, and whether by themselves, their officers, agents, related entities, or any person acting under their authority or together with them in a multi-agency framework, from: issuing, generating, demanding, or enforcing instant or automated traffic penalties produced through algorithmic or other automated decision-making systems, and/or implementing or further implementing the impugned Instant Fines Traffic Management System,” read the order.

Justice Mwamuye also directed the petitioner to serve the respondents and interested party with the application, petition, and the court order in both hardcopy and softcopy immediately, and file an affidavit by close of business on Friday, March 13 2026.

File image of speed cameras.

The respondents and interested parties are required to enter appearance and file and serve their respective responses to both the application and the petition by March 20 2026.

The case will be mentioned on April 9, 2026, to confirm compliance.

NTSA on Monday, March 9, announced the rollout of the instant fines traffic management system.

In a public notice, NTSA said the system will automatically send traffic violation notifications to motorists via SMS.

The authority noted that the system is fully automated and operates without human intervention.

“The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wishes to inform the public that the Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now live. The system will automatically issue traffic violation notifications via SMS to motorists where applicable.

“This process is fully automated and operates without human intervention, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic enforcement,” read part of the notice.

NTSA also said the fines issued by the system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within 7 days.