Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has explained why he would not support former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a future presidential race, even if he is cleared to contest.

In an interview on Wednesday, March 11, Natembeya said allowing one region to hold the presidency for too long could create unnecessary competition.

"I believe the presidency should rotate; the Mt Kenya community has had it for over 30 years. It will create an unhealthy competition," he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing debate about the political future of leaders who have been impeached and whether they can still seek elective office in the future.

Article 75(3) of the Constitution, under Chapter Six on Leadership and Integrity, states that a person who has been removed from office for violating the Constitution or any other law is disqualified from holding any other State office.

Elective positions such as President, Deputy President, Governor, Senator, Member of Parliament, and Member of County Assembly are classified as state offices under the Constitution.

This means that if a leader is removed through impeachment specifically for violating the Constitution or the law, they may be barred from contesting any elective seat in the future.

However, in practice, whether such an individual can run again often depends on the exact grounds for their removal and how courts interpret the matter.

Elsewhere, Natembeya has cautioned the Linda Mwanachi faction against forming a political party.

He said if the faction forms a party, it could reduce the united opposition's votes and inadvertently help President William Ruto get another term in the 2027 General Election.

Natembeya pointed out that the Linda Mwananchi wing is airing the same views as the opposition.

"It will be a disaster because the views they are expressing are views of the opposition, and as the opposition, we want to be united.

"If they branch off and form another wing of the opposition, they are going to reduce our votes and inadvertently help President Ruto to get another term. I greatly discourage that kind of direction," he stated.

At the same time, Natembeya said the opposition is monitoring the situation within the ODM party as it develops.

He clarified that he is not part of the Linda Mwananchi faction, saying it is an internal ODM issue.

"I have never been to any of their events. This is an internal ODM issue and how they are relating to the government. For us who remained in Azimio, we are basically innocent bystanders, viewing how the events are unfolding, we hope it ends well," he added.