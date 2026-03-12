Editor's Review The government has deployed over 1,000 police officers to manage traffic and handle security during the Safari Rally in Naivasha.

The government has deployed over 1,000 police officers to manage traffic and handle security during the Safari Rally in Naivasha scheduled to take place between Thursday, March 12, and Sunday, March 15, 2026.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior said it has activated a multi-agency coordination framework aimed at ensuring the safety of rally drivers, teams, spectators, and residents during the event.

The ministry noted that the security arrangement involves the National Police Service (NPS), National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA), and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

According to the Interior Ministry, 1,000 officers drawn from various formations will be deployed across rally routes, spectator zones, and key access roads.

“More than 1,000 police officers drawn from various formations will be deployed across rally routes, spectator zones and key access roads to maintain security, manage crowds and support traffic control operations,” read the statement.

File image of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen with police officers.

The ministry also warned members of the public and motorists to expect temporary traffic management measures and road diversions along designated rally routes and nearby access corridors during the competition.

Further, the government urged spectators attending the rally to observe the competition from designated spectator zones, follow safety instructions issued by security officers, and avoid accessing restricted rally tracks or operational areas.

“The Government calls upon rally fans, residents and visitors to cooperate with security officers and rally officials, adhere to traffic guidelines and observe safety instructions to ensure the successful and safe hosting of Safari Rally Kenya,” the statement added.

This comes a day after KeNHA issued alternative routes that motorists could use to beat the traffic jam during the rally period.

In a traffic advisory, the authority advised motorists to use the scenic adventure, Thika Trail, and Suswa routes.

The Scenic Route starts from Nairobi to Lanet, passing through Flyover (Magumu), Njambini, Ol Kalou, and Dondori.

On the other hand, the adventure route from Nairobi passes through Rironi, Naivasha, Engineer, Ol Kalou, Dundori, and offloads traffic at Lanet.

Motorised have also been asked to explore the route that goes through Thika, Magumu, Ol Kalou, Dundori, then Lanet, or the Ngong-Suswa-Narok-Nakuru highway.

This year’s Safari Rally edition is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors, international drivers, and fans.