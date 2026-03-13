Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a 21-day notice to traders and other occupants operating along a section of Mombasa Road.

In a notice on Thursday, March 12, the authority announced that it has notified all individuals occupying the road reserve illegally along the Mtito Andei stretch of the highway to vacate the area.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) hereby notifies all illegal roadside occupants, including traders and unauthorized structures, along the Mtito Andei section of the A8 Road (Mombasa Road) in both directions, to remove their wares and vacate the road reserve within twenty-one (21) days from the date of this notice," the notice read.

KeNHA explained that the directive is intended to allow the implementation of planned improvements along the busy highway.

"This directive is issued to facilitate the planned service road improvements and drainage rehabilitation works along this section of the A8 Road," the notice added.

According to KeNHA, the works form part of broader safety initiatives aimed at reducing accidents and ensuring the safe flow of traffic.

"The project forms part of the ongoing road safety improvement initiatives aimed at reducing road traffic accidents and ensuring the safe and unobstructed flow of traffic along the Mombasa Road highway," the notice further read.

KeNHA reiterated that all traders and occupants currently operating within the road reserve must comply with the directive by clearing their goods and dismantling any structures erected in the area.

"All affected traders and occupants are therefore required, through this notice, to remove their goods, structures, and any other encroachments from the road reserve within twenty-one (21) days from the date of this notice to allow for the implementation of the project works," the notice continued.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

KeNHA cautioned that failure to comply will lead to enforcement action, with the agency removing any remaining structures or goods without additional notice once the deadline expires.

"Upon the expiry of the twenty-one (21) days - Wednesday, 8th April 2026 - any structures, goods, or encroachments remaining within the said section of the road reserve shall be removed without further reference to the owners, in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations governing the protection and management of road reserves," the notice concluded.

This comes a week after KeNHA issued a fresh warning to traders operating along the busy Thika Superhighway, urging them to vacate sections of the road reserve.

In a statement on Thursday, March 5, KeNHA said it had recirculated enforcement notices to traders occupying the restricted areas along the highway.

The notice targets traders at Delview, Kihunguro, and Allsops, with the authority warning that enforcement measures will be taken against those who fail to comply.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Corridor C Management team, led by Road Inspector Kennedy Karimi, has recirculated the vacation from road reserve enforcement notices to traders operating within the road reserve along the Thika Superhighway at Delview, Kihunguro, and Allsops," the statement read.

KeNHA explained that the renewed notice comes after the earlier deadline issued in February expired, with some traders still remaining within the restricted zones.

"This action follows the lapse of the notice issued on 23rd February 2026, which directed the affected traders to vacate the encroached sections within a specified period.

"The traders are required to clear the areas to allow for the restoration and protection of the road reserve. However, some still remain within the restricted zones even after the deadline expired," the statement added.

According to KeNHA, the move is part of efforts to enhance safety and maintain order along one of the country’s busiest highways.

"The exercise forms part of the Authority’s ongoing road safety and corridor management initiatives aimed at reducing accidents along the busy highway corridor, enhancing order within road reserve areas, ensuring unobstructed traffic flow on national highways, and protecting infrastructure designated for highway operations and future expansion," the statement continued.

KeNHA warned that it will proceed with enforcement measures if traders fail to vacate the areas.

"Should non-compliance persist, the Authority will proceed with the clearance and removal of illegal structures within the road reserve in accordance with highway management regulations," the statement concluded.