Editor's Review Belgut MP Nelson Koech has announced plans to support the family of one of the victims who died in the tragic helicopter crash that also claimed the life of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno.

On Thursday, March 12, the lawmaker visited the family of the late Amos Kipngetich in Narok County, where he offered condolences and pledged assistance following the devastating incident.

"Earlier today, I visited the family of the late Amos Kipngetich at their home in Soget Village, Mogondo Ward, Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

"Amos was among the victims of the plane crash that claimed several lives, including that of my colleague, Hon. Johanna Ngeno," he said.

Koech stated that beyond covering education costs for Amos' sibling, he would also ensure that the victim's immediate family members receive better houses.

"In addition to paying school fees for Amos’s sibling, as directed by H.E. the President, I will immediately commence the construction of houses for Amos’s mother and his brothers," he added.

This comes a week after President William Ruto directed that the Shauri Moyo Housing Estate under the Affordable Housing programme should be named after Ng'eno.

Speaking on Friday, March 6, he explained that the move was to honour Ng'eno for his contribution to the Housing Plan.

Ruto revealed that the National Assembly Housing Committee had put forward a request to appreciate the work by the late MP, who was the Chair.

"The Committee recommended that one of the biggest estates in Nairobi, with more than 4,500 houses, called Shauri Moyo, should be named Johana Ng'eno Boma Yangu Estate.

"Therefore, I am directing the Ministry of Housing to rename the estate in commemoration of Ng'eno's leadership and contributions," he declared.

Ruto disclosed plans to honour a promise he made to the late MP to build a university in Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

He committed to give Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu, who was Ng'eno's father-in-law, Ksh20 million to purchase land where the institution would be built.

Ruto also promised additional funding from the State Department of Housing.

"I have informed PS Hinga that the government will raise Ksh750 million to build the university and student hostels. I will be back in July for the groundbreaking ceremony," he disclosed.