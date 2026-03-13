Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a seven-day traffic disruption along the busy Thika Superhighway.

In a notice on Thursday, March 12, KeNHA said part of the road at Globe Roundabout will be closed for a week to facilitate the repair works.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) would like to inform the public that Thika Superhighway shall be partially closed at Globe Roundabout to enable the reinstatement works at the Nairobi River bridge as from Thursday, March 12, 2026, to Thursday, March 19, 2026," the notice read.

As such, KeNHA issued a traffic management plan for motorists during the disruption period.

Motorists heading to Nairobi CBD from Thika will use the Globe Overpass, while traffic from Thika heading to University Way will use Prof Wangari Maathai Road.

Drivers traveling from Thika to Kirinyaga Road and OTC will use Ring Road, while motorists from Kipande Road heading to the CBD will use Limuru Road (Fig Tree) before joining Prof Wangari Maathai Road.

Meanwhile, motorists from University Way or the CBD intending to make a U-turn at Globe Roundabout toward Thika will instead use the Guru Nanak U-Turn.

KeNHA warned that additional traffic control measures may be introduced as the works continue.

"Temporary traffic control measures, lane management, or diversions may be introduced as technical investigations and stabilization works progress," the notice added.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

The authority urged motorists to follow the traffic plan and cooperate with officials at the site during the disruption period.

"Motorists are requested to exercise caution around the work areas, and follow the proposed traffic management plan below as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site," the notice concluded.

This comes a day after KeNHA warned motorists of anticipated traffic during the Safari Rally scheduled to take place between March 12 and 15.

In a traffic advisory published on Wednesday, March 11, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli advised drivers to adhere to all traffic and road safety rules.

The authority further warned of severe punishment for truck drivers found parking at undesignated stations along the highway.

"The Authority advises all truck drivers not to park at any undesignated locations on the highway, as violation of this directive shall lead to immediate arrest," the advisory read in part.

KeNHA further issued alternative routes that motorists could use to beat the traffic jam: the scenic, adventure, Thika Trail, and Suswa routes.

The Scenic Route starts from Nairobi to Lanet, passing through Flyover (Magumu), Njambini, Ol Kalou, and Dondori.

On the other hand, the adventure route from Nairobi passes through Rironi, Naivasha, Engineer, Ol Kalou, Dundori, and offloads traffic at Lanet.

Motorists have been asked to explore the route that goes through Thika, Magumu, Ol Kalou, Dundori, then Lanet, or the Ngong-Suswa-Narok-Nakuru highway.