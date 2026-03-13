Editor's Review Kenyans turned up in thousands to register as Linda Mwananchi supporters.

More than 2,500 Kenyans have officially signed up to join the Linda Mwanachi within hours of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna launching the movement's website.

In a statement shared on Friday, March 13, Sifuna formally launched Linda Mwananchi online, sharing details of its website and its official social media handles.

Sifuna invited Kenyans to enrol with the movement on the website or by following Linda Mwananchi on social media.

So far, 5,000 loyalists have followed the Sifuna-led movement across Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram.

Kenyans supporting the political faction can confirm that they are registered as voters on the website. Fans will have to pay Ksh10 for the registration.





"We are asking for a token of Ksh 10 as a measure to combat Kasongo bots so that we know the real number of the movement," a pop-up message in the registration process reads.

Upon payment, all registered users will receive a message saying 'Ahsante! Umejoin Mbogi'. The website also provide fora for other ways Kenyans can support the movement.

Registered members can either offer to volunteer for the movement or make monetary donations to Lina Mwananchi from as low as Ksh10.

"This fight is not easy. We are up against a regime that has unlimited access to your public funds and is not ashamed to abuse it to retain power," the donation box read in part.

The website has an events section where Kenyans can access information on when and where the next Linda Mwanachi rallies will be held.

For instance, the next rally will be held in Mombasa County on March 22. The Sifuna-led faction announced plans to hold a delegates' convention dubbed 'The People's NDC' on March 27.

Earlier, Sifuna had claimed foul play, accusing the government of using proxies to register Linda Mwanachi and patent it so that his team could not register the movement as a political party.