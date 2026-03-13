Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across five regions this weekend.

In a weather forecast on Friday, March 13, the Met Department said rainfall is expected in the Highlands West of Rift Valley, Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and the Lake Victoria Basin.

The Rift Valley and the South-eastern Lowlands regions will also experience showers this weekend.

In the highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, the weatherman said morning rains will be experienced over a few places, followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms. In the evening, some locations are expected to receive rainfall.

In the highlands east of the Rift Valley, which includes Nairobi and Kiambu counties, the Met Department predicted that there will be a chance of morning rains in a few areas, followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

File image of a weather station.

In the evenings, some places will experience showers, while other areas will be partly cloudy.

Meanwhile the South Eastern Lowlands will experince morning rainfall over a few places followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast comes days after the Met Department predicted a general reduction in rainfall across many parts of the country.

In an update on Monday, March 9, the department said rainfall will become less intense in several regions, although some parts will continue receiving occasional rains.

According to the agency, rainfall activity will decline in both spatial coverage and intensity across many areas of the country during the week under review.

"Rainfall is expected to reduce in spatial coverage and intensity across several parts of the country. However, occasional rainfall is likely to continue over several areas in the southern parts of the country," the statement read.

Despite the expected reduction, the department warned that some regions could still experience isolated heavy rainfall during the forecast period.