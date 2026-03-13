Editor's Review Residents of Kariti Ward in Ndia, Kirinyaga County, received various items from the county government in a programme aimed at supporting community groups, farmers and local development initiatives.

Residents of Kariti Ward in Ndia, Kirinyaga County, received various items from the county government on Thursday, March 12, in a programme aimed at supporting community groups, farmers and local development initiatives.

The items distributed included avocado and macadamia seedlings, water project materials, sports equipment, tents and chairs for community groups, and blankets for elderly residents.

Speaking during the event, Governor Anne Waiguru said the initiative was part of projects funded through the Ward Development Fund.

"We have set aside significant resources under the Ward Development Fund to support projects prioritized by residents. Today’s distribution is part of our promise to empower communities socially and economically," she said.

As part of efforts to support agriculture, the county distributed 8,300 avocado seedlings and 2,000 macadamia seedlings to 35 Community Investment Groups.

Waiguru said the crops have demand in both local and international markets and could provide additional income for farmers while contributing to environmental conservation.

She added that the initiative is linked to the county’s development plans, including the establishment of the Sagana Agro Industrial City and the County Aggregation and Industrial Park, where value addition industries for avocado and macadamia oil processing are expected to be set up.

Waiguru said the county government is working with farmers to increase avocado production from 172,000 metric tonnes to 300,000 metric tonnes annually.

Community groups also received 12 tents and 666 chairs, which officials said would help reduce costs during events such as weddings and funerals and could also be hired out by groups to generate income.

File image of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during the distribution event

Water access projects also received support through the distribution of 182 UPVC pipes for the Mung’etho Water Project, expected to benefit about 350 members and nearby institutions.

Another 68 UPVC pipes were allocated to the Ngando Water Project, which serves about 300 members and institutions including Karima Primary School, Karima Dispensary and Karima Police Post.

The county government also announced plans to rehabilitate the Ngoka borehole.

To support youth sports activities, the county distributed 20 sets of football uniforms, 20 pairs of gloves and 60 footballs to 30 teams, including 28 men’s teams and two women’s teams.

Waiguru said sports play a role in promoting discipline and teamwork among young people.

The programme also included the distribution of 1,000 blankets to elderly residents.

At the same time, during the event, Waiguru highlighted several ongoing and planned development projects in the area.

These include the Sagana Agro Industrial City, which has been gazetted as a Special Economic Zone, the Sagana Affordable Housing Project with 487 housing units, and plans to upgrade Sagana Hospital to a Level 4 facility with a post-crash trauma centre.

Other projects mentioned include the expansion of Kibingoti Market in partnership with the national government, rehabilitation of 25 kilometres of roads, cabro paving of 5,000 square metres in Sagana town, installation of floodlights in several areas, construction of the Karima flyover footbridge and completion of the Mujuga footbridge.

The ward has also been allocated Ksh4.65 million in bursaries, while 40 farmers’ groups have received support through the Wezesha programme for activities such as tomato farming, avocado production, dairy farming, poultry, fish farming, pig rearing, beekeeping and dairy goat rearing.

"We have set aside significant resources under the Ward Development Fund to support projects prioritized by residents. Today’s distribution is part of our promise to empower communities socially and economically," Waiguru added.