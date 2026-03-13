Editor's Review ODM's NEC Chair Emily Awitta revealed that the elections had been postponed to Sunday.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Friday, March 13, announced that it had rescheduled the Migori County Delegates Elections.

In a statement issued by the Chairperson of ODM's National Elections Coordinating Committee (NEC), Emily Awitta, she revealed that the elections had been postponed to Sunday, March 22.

The elections had been slotted to take place on March 13. However, Awitta did not explain why the process had been put off.

"Migori County delegates, let us do this on Sunday. The NEC will conduct County Delegates elections on Sunday, March 22, 2026, from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.," the statement read in part.

Awitta informed eligible delegates that they could apply for any positions at the ODM County Offices. She also provided payment details for aspirants to remit their application fees.

A file image of ODM leaders during a rally.



Delegates running for non-executive positions will pay Ksh1,000. Women, youth, and people living with disabilities will be required to pay Ksh2,500 to run for special interest seats.

Aspirants running for executive positions other than that of the Chairperson will have to part with Ksh5,000 while those seeking to become the Chair will pay Ksh10,000.

The Party also reassured delegates of a free and transparent process during the elections.

ODM's grassroots elections are in line with its plan to reorganise its party structures ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

The Party Leader, Oburu Odinga, has repeatedly indicated that the Orange Party needs to strengthen itself first to become a formidable party.

Oburu explained that maintaining its support base would be critical when the party sits at negotiation tables if they opt to get into a pre-election pact.

The Siaya Senator reiterated that UDA would have first priority when ODM resolves to partner with any political parties in 2027.