Editor's Review The Council of Legal Education has announced the opening of registration for the April 2026 Advocates' Training Programme (ATP) examination.

The Council of Legal Education has announced the opening of registration for the April 2026 Advocates' Training Programme (ATP) examination.

In a notice on Friday, March 13, the council informed prospective candidates that the registration window will remain open until Monday, March 30.

Candidates who wish to defer their examination after registering will be allowed to do so starting Tuesday, March 31, 2026, with the deferral period closing on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

The council emphasized that no candidate will be permitted to defer their examination after the closing date.

The April 2026 ATP examinations are scheduled to run from Thursday, April 9, 2026, to Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

The council further clarified that the examinations will be administered strictly within the Nairobi Region.

Candidates will be able to access their examination cards through the candidate portal beginning Friday, April 3, 2026.

"All enquiries related to registration of examination should be channelled to the Directorate of Examination through [email protected]. Candidates are advised to furnish registration number in all their communications," the notice read.

File image of CLE CEO Busalile Jack Mwimali

This comes a week after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) issued a notice to candidates wishing to repeat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

In a notice on Friday, March 6, KNEC informed Kenyans that individuals who previously sat the KCSE examination can register again either as full repeaters or partial repeaters.

According to the council, candidates registering as full repeaters must enroll for seven or more subjects.

Those who meet this threshold will receive a mean grade and an official KCSE certificate after completing the examination.

On the other hand, candidates choosing to register as partial repeaters will take fewer than seven subjects.

These candidates will not receive a full certificate but will instead be issued with a results slip indicating the grades obtained in the specific subjects they retook.

KNEC further clarified that repeat candidates are not allowed to introduce new subjects that they did not sit in their previous KCSE attempt.

This means repeaters must only register for subjects they had previously taken during their last examination sitting.

For those interested in repeating the examination, KNEC has directed candidates to visit the nearest Sub-County Director of Education (SCDE) office where they will be assisted to register as private candidates.

The council also announced that the examination registration fee for all repeaters is Ksh7,200.

Candidates are required to pay the fee directly to KNEC through the government’s online platform, eCitizen.

KNEC emphasized that the deadline for registration for the 2026 KCSE examination is March 31, 2026, warning that no extension will be granted after the closing date.