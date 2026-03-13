Editor's Review "I want you people to push Linda Mwananchi from your end as we also push from our end."

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was among the callers who phoned Kameme FM on Friday, March 13, during Embakasi East MP Babu Owinos interview.

Gachagua lauded Babu for defending the traders at Gikomba Market from a planned demolition exercise by the Nairobi County government.

He expressed gratitude after the court issued orders halting the demolition, stating that the lawmaker had stood with the people from the mountain.

This is after the MP appeared in court as part of the litigation team that represented the traders against Nairobi County, and managed to secure orders stopping the planned demolitions.

"Thank you. I saw you went to court to defend our people from evictions and the ongoing demolitions, which are targeting the Kikuyu Community."

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino speaking to Rigathi Gachagua on the phone at Kameme FM studios on March 13, 2026.

"You are a good leader, and we love you. Let us work together and do not allow Kasongo to harass our people," Gachagua stated.

Gachagua urged Babu Owino not to give President William Ruto any breathing space and asked him to keep the fire of the Linda Mwanachi movement burning.

"I want you people to push Linda Mwananchi from your end as we also push from our end," the former DP stated.

Babu reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the interests of the people. In his response, the DCP leader teased that he owed the people from a mountain.

During the interview, the Embakasi East MP splashed more than Ksh1 million on listeners who called in to ask for financial assistance.

The requests came in from parents with school fees balances, victims of the Nairobi floods, university students and business persons looking for capital.

The light moment shared between the two leaders came amid speculation that Babu and the Linda Mwanachi brigade were in cahoots with Gachagua.

In a past interview, Ruto's former deputy stated that he did not rule out the idea of working with people who shared a common goal with him: removing Ruto from office.

"I know your wife is a Kikuyu, and you know in our customs, payment of dowry is not a one-time thing but a continuous process," the ex-DP joked.