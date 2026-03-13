Editor's Review The new rules seek to address time wastage by players and speed up the game.

World football governing body, FIFA, on Friday, March 13, approved new rule changes ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The new rules, which will take effect from the first game of the tournament, seek to address time wastage by players and speed up the game.

FIFA explained that the rules will dictate the time taken during substitutions, throw-ins and goal kicks, injury treatment and video assistant referee (VAR) reviews.

The new rules dictate that on-field players who are up for substitution should leave the pitch within 10 seconds, or their team will have to play with fewer players for a while.

"Substituted players must leave the pitch within 10 seconds. If they take longer, the replacement player will have to wait 1 minute before entering," the regulations state.

A file image of the FIFA World Cup trophy.

In the event that the ball goes out of play for a throw-in, the teams have a maximum of five seconds to restart the game; failure to do so results in the possession being handed to their opponents.

The new regulations also cut down on the time taken to treat players injured during the football game.

"Players who receive treatment on the pitch must leave the field and can only return after 1 minute once play restarts," read the new rules.

In addition, the VAR has been handed the power to review decisions by the referee and the linesmen if they make obvious errors when awarding corner kicks and issuing cards.

In line with this, the VAR will be allowed to review second yellow cards issued to players or corner kicks awarded to teams if the decisions are contentious.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will run between June 11 and July 19.

President Donald Trump assured FIFA that the tournament would go on as planned. Trump explained that the stringent terms for the visa application process were meant to safeguard fans and American citizens.