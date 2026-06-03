Editor's Review The Kahawa Anti-Terrorism Court has convicted three terrorists who escaped the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in November 2021.

The Kahawa Anti-Terrorism Court has convicted three terrorists who escaped the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in November 2021.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the three terrorists were found guilty after the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The accused include: Musharaf Abdala, Mohamed Ali Abikar, and Joseph Juma Odhiambo.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the conviction of three terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in a case that underscored the Office's commitment to safeguarding national security and ensuring accountability for terrorism-related offences.

“The three convicts, Musharaf Abdala, Mohamed Ali Abikar, and Joseph Juma Odhiambo, were found guilty by the Kahawa Anti-Terrorism Court after Prosecution successfully proved its case beyond reasonable doubt,” read the statement in part.

File image of three terror suspects who escaped from Kamiti Prison.

According to the ODPP, the three were charged with committing a terrorist act contrary to Section 4(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

The court heard that on the night of November 14, 2021 and the morning of November 15, 2021, at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, the accused knowingly committed a terrorist act by escaping from lawful custody, an act that prejudiced national security.

During the trial, the prosecution called 10 witnesses, whose testimonies and evidence enabled the court to reach a guilty verdict against the three accused persons.

While delivering the judgment, Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage convicted the three and directed that the matter be mentioned on June 18, 2026, for sentencing.

“The conviction marks a significant success for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in its continued efforts to combat terrorism, uphold the rule of law, and protect the security of the country by ensuring that offenders are brought to justice,” ODPP added.

This comes months after the High Court convicted three Kamiti Maximum prison wardens for facilitating the escape of the three terrorist inmates.

The three officers were found guilty of neglect of official duty, aiding prisoners to escape, and organising a meeting in support of a terrorist group.

Delivering his judgment at Kahawa Law Court, Senior Principal Magistrate Boaz Ombewa observed that the escape was clearly well-planned and must have taken a considerable amount of time to execute.

The convicted officers are Robert Kipkirui Soi, Kaikai Talengo Moses, and Willy Wambua.

Wambua faced additional charges and was convicted of the offences of aiding prison escape and organising a meeting in support of a terrorist group.

The dramatic escape from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison occurred in November 2021 and sparked a nationwide manhunt.

The three inmates were recaptured two days later in Kitui County after local authorities received reports from residents about suspicious-looking individuals.