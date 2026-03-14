Editor's Review "I am steadfast and ready to die."

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju on Saturday, March 14, accused police officers of raiding and kicking him out of his Karen home at 3 a.m.

In a video shared publicly, Tuju, dressed in a tracksuit, confirmed that officers from the Rapid Response Unit had locked him outside his gate.

The former CS alleged that his eviction was not solely about the case he had in court and claimed that the government had used influence to have him evicted.

"The latest information I am getting from some of the policemen is that the orders have come from so high and that they were simply protecting their jobs.

"They had no intentions of coming here to ambush me at 3 am to kick me out of my premises and have the gate closed," he stated.

A photo collage of former CS Raphaer Tuju.



Tuju also sent a message to his children, asking them to stay strong during this difficult time. He explained that he was sacrificing himself for the family.

"I would like to encourage my children that I am only protecting my family business. I am steadfast and ready to die because many other people have made this kind of sacrifice," he reiterated.

In addition, the former CS confirmed that he would seek an address from the Court of Appeal to stop the seizure of his property.

"We will be at the Court of Appeal on Monday. We do not want to wait until we get a clearing; we want to preempt any decision that may be made by the court," he stated

Before his eviction, Tuju tried to seek orders from the High Court to temporarily bar the auctioneers from taking over his property over a defaulted loan.

The CS is facing auctioneers over a long-running dispute of a loan worth Ksh1.9 billion, which he allegedly defaulted on.