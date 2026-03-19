Editor's Review The National Youth Service (NYS) has postponed the recruitment for volunteer servicemen and women, which was scheduled on Friday, March 20, 2026.

The National Youth Service (NYS) has postponed the recruitment for volunteer servicemen and women, which was scheduled on Friday, March 20, 2026.

In a notice on Thursday, March 19, NYS Commandant General Evans Yaite said the postponement of the recruitment exercise follows a gazette notice declaring Friday a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

Yaite announced that the NYS recruitment exercise will now be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

“Following the gazette notice issued by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry for Interior and National Administration declaring Friday a public holiday in observance of the holy month, the Commandant General wishes to inform the General Public that all recruitment activities initially scheduled for Friday, 20th March 2026, have been rescheduled to Saturday, 21st March 2026,” read the statement.

The NYS General Commandant urged all prospective candidates to take note of the change and present themselves at their respective recruitment centers on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

File image of NYS personnel.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued commitment to servicing the nation,” Yaite added.

The nationwide NYS recruitment exercise began on Monday, March 16, across all sub-counties and is set to end on March 21.

In a statement on Monday, NYS invited young Kenyans to present themselves at designated centers across the country.

"The National Youth Service (NYS), nationwide recruitment exercise, has officially kicked off today across all sub-counties, as earlier advertised. The exercise will run from 16th to 21st March 2026," the notice read.

NYS added that the programme offers young people a chance to serve the country while also gaining skills that can help them build sustainable careers after completing their service.

"Eligible young Kenyans are encouraged to turn up in large numbers at their respective sub-county recruitment centres and take advantage of this opportunity to serve the nation while gaining valuable skills, discipline, and training," the notice added.

Interested candidates must be Kenyans citizens and residents of the respective sub-county of recruitment, be aged between 18 and 24 years, attained a minimum mean grade of D plain in KCSE, and possess a valid certificate of good conduct.

The applicants will be required to produce the original national identity card and academic certificates and submit one set of photocopies at the recruitment center.