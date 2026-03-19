Editor's Review ODM has addressed circulating reports claiming that the party has endorsed Embakasi East MP Babu Owino for the position of Secretary General.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed circulating reports claiming that the party has endorsed Embakasi East MP Babu Owino for the position of Secretary General.

The clarification comes amid widespread circulation of a purported newspaper notice suggesting that the party had scheduled a special delegates conference to approve leadership changes.

In a brief statement on Thursday, March 19, ODM leader Oburu Oginga denied the authenticity of the publication, distancing both himself and the party from the notice.

"This publication is fake. As the Party Leader of ODM, I have not issued any such statement, and no such content has appeared in any newspaper," he said.

The disputed notice, styled to resemble a page from a local newspaper outlined an agenda for a Special National Delegates Conference set for March 27.

Among the items listed were proposals to create a new deputy party leader position for Winnie Odinga and the endorsement of Babu Owino as a candidate for Secretary General.

File image of Babu Owino

This comes barely a day after Siaya Governor James Orengo watered down Linda Ground's endorsement of Winnie for the ODM Deputy Party Leader position.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, March 18, he stated that Winnie was firmly with the Linda Mwananchi group and that offering her the leadership role would not sway her.

Orengo added that the EALA MP's sentiments and actions have always stated clearly the side she belongs to, and that she was keen on honouring the late Raila Odinga's legacy.

"If you listen to what she has been saying since her father died, you will know where her soul is. For me, I would not really care where her body is because he soul is with her father and Linda Mwananchi," he stated.

On his part, Babu told Winnie not to associate with the Linda Ground faction, which he claimed was a sinking ship.

Babu argued that she would achieve more with Linda Mwananchi and was way above the rival faction.

"Winnie is like a turtle that is bigger than the pond that she is going to. She should join the ocean, and this is where it is at, Linda Mwananchi," he reiterated.

On his part, ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Ososti welcomed the endorsement but warned Winnie that her endorsement was part of a sinister plot.

He claimed that the ODM Linda Ground faction wanted to use her to justify the outcome of a national delegates convention, which he alleged would be rigged.

"She can easily win any seat, but as a caution, I want to tell her that she needs to tread very carefully because those on Linda Ground would want to use her to justify what they can do on 27; to confirm people without a competition," he stated.