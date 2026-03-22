Editor's Review Rather than remain in office after switching parties, he took the unusual step of resigning and announcing that he would seek a fresh mandate through a by-election.

Kenya’s political history has seen dramatic defections, party splits, and fierce rivalries, but few moments stand out like the decision by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to resign as Member of Parliament (MP) for Lang’ata in 1994 and return to the electorate under a new political party.

The move, widely viewed at the time as a risky political gamble, remains one of the rare cases in Kenya where a sitting MP voluntarily gave up his seat to seek a fresh mandate after falling out with his party.

The events leading to the resignation followed the death of veteran opposition leader Jaramogi Oginga Odinga in January 1994. Jaramogi, who was Raila’s father, had been the leader of FORD-Kenya, one of the main opposition parties formed after the reintroduction of multiparty politics in the early 1990s.

After his death, a leadership contest emerged within the party. Raila and the then Saboti MP, the late Michael Kijana Wamalwa, were among those seen as possible successors, and the rivalry quickly split the party into factions.

As the disagreement escalated, Raila chose to leave Ford-Kenya, arguing that the party was no longer moving in the direction he believed was right.

File image of the late Raila Odinga.



After the fallout, Raila formed the National Development Party (NDP), a new political platform separate from the party that had sponsored him to Parliament in the 1992 General Election.

Rather than remain in office after switching parties, he took the unusual step of resigning as Lang’ata MP and announcing that he would seek a fresh mandate through a by-election under the NDP banner.

At the time, the decision was seen as highly risky. Resigning meant he could lose his parliamentary seat altogether, especially in a political environment where party loyalty was often unpredictable.

Raila contested the Lang’ata by-election using his new party and successfully reclaimed the seat, proving that his support base extended beyond party affiliation.

The victory strengthened his political standing and made Lang’ata his stronghold for years. He went on to defend the seat in subsequent elections, further cementing his influence in Nairobi politics and within the opposition movement of the 1990s.

The 1994 resignation has often been cited as one of the boldest decisions in Kenya’s multiparty era.

Speaking while eulogising Raila following his death in October 2025, former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo described the move as an act of political courage that set a rare precedent in Kenyan politics, saying it showed a level of accountability to voters seldom seen among elected leaders.

“When he had a contest for the leadership of Ford-Kenya with the late Wamalwa Kijana, and it did not go his way, he left the party altogether and formed the NDP. He also did something that had not been done before: he resigned his parliamentary seat and went back to seek a fresh mandate. I am yet to see another politician do that,” Kaparo said.