Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a latest 24-hour rainfall forecast for the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a latest 24-hour rainfall forecast for the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

In an update on Friday, March 20, the department warned of moderate to heavy showers across Nairobi and its neighboring counties.

According to the forecast, Kajiado County is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with the northern and western parts of the county likely to receive the heaviest downpours.

Nairobi County will see widespread moderate showers, with isolated heavier pockets predicted in western and southern zones, including Dagoretti, Kibra, and parts of Embakasi and Langata.

Kiambu County is also expected to record moderate to heavy rainfall, with northern and western areas such as Gatundu North, Limuru, Kikuyu, and Kabete likely to experience heavier showers.

This development comes barely a day after the Ministry of Interior issued an advisory urging Kenyans to remain vigilant as heavy rains are expected to intensify across multiple regions.

In a statement on Thursday, March 19, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen noted that the warning comes at a time when many Kenyans are on the move for the Idd-ul-Fitr holiday.

"As Kenyans prepare to mark Idd-ul-Fitr tomorrow, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall expected across many parts of the country and continuing through to next Tuesday," he said.

File image of KMD Director Edward Muriuki

Murkomen explained that the rains are expected to peak over the weekend before easing slightly early next week, though several regions will continue to receive rainfall.

"The rains are expected to intensify between tomorrow Friday and Monday, before gradually easing on Tuesday. However, rainfall will still persist in several regions, including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the central highlands, including Nairobi," he added.

Murkomen highlighted the risks associated with travel and gatherings during this period, urging heightened caution among the public.

"This period of heavy rain comes at a time when many families will be travelling and gathering to celebrate. We urge all Kenyans to exercise extra caution, particularly in areas prone to flooding," he continued.

According to the advisory, heavy rainfall is expected in a wide range of counties, including Turkana, Samburu, Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet and Kiambu.

Additional counties likely to be affected include Embu, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nairobi, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Taita Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi and Garissa, with parts of Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera and Tana River also expected to receive significant rainfall.

Murkomen pointed out that the situation has been especially severe in several counties where infrastructure and livelihoods have been heavily impacted.

"The situation has been particularly dire across 21 counties - including Nairobi, Kisumu, Narok, Kiambu, Migori, Siaya, Makueni, Busia, Wajir, Kisii, Homa Bay, Taita Taveta, Baringo, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale, Machakos, Kericho, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and West Pokot - where the floods have also destroyed schools, markets, roads, and critical water and electricity infrastructure," he stated

In response to the crisis, Murkomen said the government has mobilized multiple agencies to support rescue and recovery efforts across affected regions.

"In response, multi-agency teams comprising of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Coast Guard Services (KCGS), National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), County Governments, engineers, The Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Power and other emergency partners have been deployed and are actively on the ground," he concluded.