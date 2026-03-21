Editor's Review The Kenya Embassy Berlin has issued a clarification to Kenyans living in Germany regarding inquiries about voter registration.

The Kenyan Embassy in Berlin has issued a clarification to Kenyans living in Germany regarding inquiries about voter registration.

In a statement on Friday, March 20, the Embassy explained that it has been receiving numerous queries from Kenyans seeking to register as voters, driven by an outdated poster.

"Kenyans have been reaching out to the Kenya Embassy in Berlin to inquire about voter registration, based on an old poster about the exercise that is being shared on social media and Kenyan Diaspora platforms," the statement read.

The mission clarified that the voter registration process has not yet begun at the Embassy, noting that any information suggesting otherwise is inaccurate

"The Embassy wishes to clarify that the IEBC is yet to initiate the voter registration exercise at the Embassy," the statement added.

The embassy further reassured Kenyans in Germany that official communication will be issued once the process is formally launched.

"The Mission will communicate officially via our website and social media platforms once the details are confirmed by the IEBC and the State Department for Diaspora," the statement concluded.

File image of a voter registration process

This comes days after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that by-elections will be held in three areas across the country.

In a notice on Sunday, March 15, the commission confirmed that the by-elections are scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The electoral exercise will include the election of a Member of the National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County.

At the county level, the by-elections will also be conducted in two wards for the position of Member of County Assembly.

These include Porro Ward in Samburu County and Endo Ward in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Most recently, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited aspirants to apply for party nominations ahead of the by-elections.

In a notice dated Monday, March 16, the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) announced that nominations will be conducted on Saturday, March 28.

"Following the declaration of vacancies in the offices of: Member of the National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Narok County, and Members of the County Assembly for Porro Ward, Samburu West Constituency, Samburu County, and Endo Ward, Marakwet East Constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

"Notice is hereby given that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Nominations shall be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026," the notice read in part.

UDA declared that all aspirants must register through its official online platform before being eligible to participate in the nomination exercise.

"Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for nomination by registering through the UDA party portal accessible at www.uda.ke," the notice added.