Editor's Review Jeremiah Kioni on Friday, March 20, held a meeting with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader (Operations) Jeremiah Kioni on Friday, March 20, held a meeting with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement, Kioni said the discussions were held in the presence of former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, and described the engagement as open and focused on urgent national matters.

"This morning accompanied by former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, held a candid engagement with Rigathi Gachagua, where our discussions centered on the pressing national issues facing our country and the urgent need to restore stability, dignity, and economic sanity," he said.

Kioni further noted that the meeting explored concerns about a widening gap between leaders and citizens, warning that the country is at a moment that demands responsive leadership.

"We exchanged views on the current state of the nation and the growing disconnect between leadership and the people. It is evident that our country stands at a critical crossroads, and decisive, people centered leadership is no longer optional, it is necessary," he added.

According to Kioni, the leaders also discussed possible pathways toward national unity and reform, calling for a collective effort to address what he termed as systemic failures.

"Our conversation focused on building a united, inclusive, and pragmatic path toward rescuing our country from the failures of the current regime. This moment calls for courage, honesty, and a renewed commitment to the aspirations of our people," he concluded.

File image of the meeting

Elsewhere, this comes a day after former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Omanga was received by Gachagua, during an event at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

Gachagua stated that Omanga was a leader of high integrity who cared about the livelihood of Nairobi residents.

"Does Millicent Omanga look like somebody who can be bought? No one elected under the DCP ticket will be bought after the election," he reiterated.

On her part, Omanga asked for an apology from the people of Nairobi for supporting President William Ruto, who broke all the promises he made to them.

"I am asking for your forgiveness for thinking that the UDA wheelbarrow was going somewhere, but I was wrong. He lied to all of us," she stated.

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala welcomed Omanga to the political outfit, stating that her enrollment with the party increased its support in Nairobi County.

"Today, Omanga has not joined DCP alone, but alongside her supporters from across the 17 constituencies in Nairobi County," he stated.

Gachagua revealed plans to ensure that DCP becomes the majority party in the National Assembly and the Senate after the 2027 General Elections.

He disclosed that his party would field candidates in all elective positions in Nairobi County and the entire country.