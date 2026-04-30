Editor's Review "I want to assure the citizens of this country that in our lifetime, Kenya is going to be a first-world country."

President William Ruto, on Thursday, April 30, was dismissive of a report from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) that painted a grim picture of Kenya's economy.

Speaking at the funeral of Transport CS Davis Chirchir's father, President Ruto claimed that the report on the KNBS Economic Survey did not depict the real picture of the country's economic growth.

However, he was adamant that his actions and the ripple effects of his projects would speak the truth on his behalf.

"Do not be under any pressure. Let them write reports, publish headlines, write stories in the newspaper and on social media, and spread propaganda.

"Even in the book of Mark, after Jesus restored Bartimaeus' eyesight, people debated whether he was really healed. Bartimaeus told them to continue debating, but as for him, he could see again. Similarly, here, the truth will not change," Ruto stated.

A file photo of President William Ruto during the funeral of Mzee Edwin Koech.



Ruto maintained that his government had transformed the country across multiple sectors, despite the report stating that the country's economic growth was slow.

"We have made a difference in universal healthcare coverage, agriculture, education, and housing, and we are transforming the Republic of Kenya.

"I want to assure the citizens of this country that in our lifetime, Kenya is going to be a first-world country. I believe it because it is the truth and reality," he added.

The Head of State made the comments after some leaders attending the funeral tried to reassure him. They argued that the newspaper headlines only focused on the negative.

A section of the leaders questioned why none of the reports highlighted the fact that Kenya was listed as the third strongest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The report had also listed other positives, such as the inflation reducing to a low rate of 4.1 percent, a 4 percent growth in formal employment, and the lowering of the CBK Bank lending rates to 9 per cent.

Ruto insisted that even with the negativity from the media, he was confident that Kenya's economy was more stable under his government.