Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi County on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi County on Friday, May 1.

In a notice on Thursday, April 30, the company said the outage is necessary to facilitate routine maintenance and upgrades.

The planned outage will affect the Thigiri area, where electricity supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

During this period, several locations will experience a blackout, including Thigiri Ridge Road, Thigiri Close, Thigiri Crescent, and Thigiri Gardens, as well as all adjacent customers within the area.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

Elsewhere, Kenya Power has informed customers in Kenol Town of an upcoming change to its local office, issuing a notice to alert residents ahead of the planned move.

In a notice on Thursday, April 23, the company said the move is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 24, with the current office operating from Shuhan Building above County Supermarket in Kabati Town.

"The Kenya Power Kenol office is scheduled to re-locate from Shuhan Building (above County Supermarket) in Kabati town to Jotis Business Centre in Kenol town, near PCEA Church, on Friday 24th April 2026," the notice read.

The company also acknowledged that the transition may cause temporary inconvenience and appealed for patience from customers during the process.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and appreciate your patience. We appreciate your cooperation during this transition and look forward to serving you better from our new office," the notice added.