Editor's Review The National Construction Authority (NCA) has revealed more details of two separate building collapse incidents that occurred in Nairobi and Kericho counties.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has released additional details on two separate building collapses in Nairobi and Kericho counties.

In a statement on Friday, March 20, the authority confirmed that the incidents occurred on Wednesday, March 18, in the Westlands and Kaptebeswet areas of Belgut.

According to NCA, the first incident occurred at a construction site in Westlands, Nairobi, where a high-rise building under development partially collapsed during ongoing works.

"The Authority received reports of a building collapse at approximately 9.00 p.m. at a construction site located at the junction of School Lane and Matundu Close Roads on Plot No. 1870/111/583," the statement read.

NCA explained that the collapse happened during slab casting works on the upper floors of the building, pointing to a structural issue during construction.

"The incident occurred during the casting of the 22nd floor slab, which collapsed onto the 21st floor slab. Preliminary findings indicate that the incident involved a partial structural failure, with the probable cause being formwork failure," the statement added.

NCA confirmed that the incident resulted in one death and left another person injured, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"As at the time of reporting, one (1) fatality had been confirmed, and one (1) injured person had been evacuated to hospital for medical attention," the statement continued.

The project, according to the authority, had been duly registered and was being undertaken by a private developer.

"The project is being undertaken by Canaan Developers Limited for the developer Canaan Towers, and was registered with the Authority," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, NCA stated that the Kericho collapse occurred shortly after concrete placement on the second floor, with early findings pointing to structural weaknesses.

"The incident occurred during the casting of a second-floor slab, which collapsed shortly after placement of concrete. Preliminary investigations indicate that the collapse may have been caused by inadequate propping and insufficient structural reinforcement," the statement noted.

File image of NCA Executive Director Maurice Aketch

The incident in Kericho resulted in one fatality and left three people injured, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The incident resulted in one (1) fatality, while three (3) persons were injured and taken to Kericho County Referral Hospital for treatment," the statement indicated.

The authority further clarified that the construction project was registered and being handled by licensed entities.

"The development is registered with the Authority and is being undertaken by Flatmas Enterprises for the developer Dr. Philemon Kiptarus Leting," the statement read.

Following the incidents, NCA said emergency response teams were deployed to the affected sites, with multiple agencies coordinating rescue and recovery operations.

"In both instances, emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), County Governments, Kenya Red Cross, and other relevant agencies, responded promptly to support rescue and recovery efforts," the statement explained.

NCA added that both sites have since been secured as investigations continue to determine the exact causes and establish accountability.

"The multi-agency team on the ground secured both sites pending further investigations, which will establish the full circumstances surrounding both incidents, determine accountability among all parties involved and assess compliance with construction regulations and professional standards," the statement revealed.

The NCA also reiterated the importance of strict adherence to construction standards, including proper structural design, supervision, and compliance with safety regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

"The Authority conveys its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. Further updates will be provided upon the conclusion of investigations," the statement concluded.

Notably, the incidents came several days after several people were feared trapped after a building collapsed on Monday, March 16, at Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that the building which crumbled was among the structures being demolished for being constructed next to riparian land.

Those trapped under the debris were allegedly trying to harvest building materials from the buildings being demolished.

The Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that it had deployed a rescue team on site.

"An unconfirmed number of people are feared trapped in the rubble. Rescue efforts are underway. Updates to follow," the agency disclosed in a statement to the public.

Residents within the neighbourhood rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue those buried under the rubble of the multiple-storey building.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the building's integrity was weakened by the partial demolition.

Locals were asked to steer clear of all sites where the demolitions are ongoing, as they are a potential hazard.