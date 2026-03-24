Editor's Review KWS DG Erustus Kanga warned that all fish from Lake Nakuru were poisonous.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General, Erustus Kanga, on Tuesday, March 24, revealed that a lot of Kenyans are consuming poisonous fish.





Appearing before the Senate, Kanga explained that all fish from Lake Nakuru are unfit for human consumption.





He explained that there was sewage seepage in the area surrounding the lake, making all organisms in the water body contaminated.





Kanga stated that despite KWS putting in measures to stop fishing in the lake, some fishing companies still find a way to catch fish, which is them sold to Nairobi and other regions.





"We are killing Kenyans. Anyone who is taking tilapia in this country, unless it is labelled that it is from Lake Victoria, should be aware that it is from Lake Nakuru," he told the Senate.





A file image of KWS Director General Erustus Kanga



The KWS DG intimated that the consumers of the poisonous fish are susceptible to contracting multiple deadly diseases.





"They should be worried that very soon, they will contract various diseases, including cancer," he reiterated.





Kanga explained that the current heavy rainfall has undermined KWS's efforts to curb fishing in Lake Nakuru, which broke its banks due to increased water volume.





He added that their implementation of the ban on fishing in the lake has been derailed by activists and parties who went to court to challenge the directive.





The fish flagged by the government is also sold along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway to long-distance truck drivers and unsuspecting motorists.





Notably, the government has not flagged fish harvested from fish ponds, which have become popular in the Kenyan market.





The issue of poisonous fish adds to the list of health-threatening food making its way to the plates of Kenyan households.





Kenyans in Nakuru and neighbouring cities have been repeatedly cautioned against buying donkey meat being sold by rogue businessmen.