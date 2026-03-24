Editor's Review The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has rolled out a new digital system aimed at cracking down on illegal logging and tightening control over the timber trade.

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has rolled out a new digital system aimed at cracking down on illegal logging and tightening control over the country’s timber trade.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, the agency said it received the Timber Tracker System (TTS) during a handover ceremony at its headquarters.

Developed with support from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and technical collaboration from Traffic International, KFS said the system is designed to boost traceability, enhance operational efficiency, and curb illegal timber activities.

The event featured a live demonstration of the platform alongside the symbolic handover of a printed TTS homepage and a Point of Sale (POS) device.

"Once fully operational, the system will enhance efficiency, traceability, and considerably reduce illegal timber trade in Kenya," said the Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko.

File image of Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko

According to KFS, the rollout is part of a strategy that includes developing a mobile application, distributing user guides and checkpoint manuals, conducting nationwide training for officers, and integrating the system with the Tanzania Forest Service (TFS) under a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding.

"This system closes the loop on timber traceability, ensuring that what leaves the forest can be legally accounted for at the point of sale," said William Mauya a representative from Traffic International.

Once fully operational, the system is expected to enable comprehensive tracking of timber traders, species, quantities, and product movements from source to destination.

This comes months after KFS introduced drone surveillance in a bid to strengthen security in Karura Forest.

In a statement on Sunday, September 14, KFS said the drones, operated by the Security and Protection Directorate, are part of its plan to improve visitor safety in the forest.

"Kenya Forest Service ensures all visitors are safe through new technology. The drone unit from the Security and Protection Directorate now conducts regular aerial patrols throughout the forest.

"This new security system provides better monitoring of the forest area, giving visitors confidence as they walk, cycle, and picnic," the statement read.

KFS explained that the drones unit will work alongside existing ground patrols, allowing for quicker detection of potential threats.

"The drone patrols work alongside existing ground security measures, showing KFS's commitment to keeping Karura Forest safe and accessible for all Nairobi residents and visitors.

"This recent addition demonstrates KFS's ongoing efforts to improve visitor experience while protecting this valuable urban forest," the statement added.