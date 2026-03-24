Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced a series of scheduled power interruptions set to affect 10 counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced a series of scheduled power interruptions set to affect 10 counties on Wednesday, March 25.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 24, the company said the planned outages, which will run between morning and evening hours in most areas, are part of routine maintenance works.

In the Nairobi County, electricity will be interrupted in Gigiri, affecting Ruaka Road, Mae Properties, UN Crescent, UN Avenue, Daisy Road, Magnolia Estate, Whispers Avenue, Ruaka Drive, Eaton Place and nearby customers.

Machakos County will see outages in the Athi River area, including Athi River Sokoni, Fanak Limited, Saj Ceramics, Oriental Godowns, Kwa Mangeli and surrounding areas.

In Kajiado County, the interruption will affect Olekasasi, Nazarene University and Tuala.

Areas to be affected include parts of Masai Road, Nazarene University, Tuala Shopping Centre, Sigma Feeds in Tuala Emakoko, Ngurunga, the whole of Kedienye, Lebon School, Olekasasi B, Camp David, Kitengela Glass and adjacent customers.

In the North Rift region, parts of Uasin Gishu County will be affected, specifically Cheptiret and Kapkoiga.

Areas listed include Cheptiret, Kapkoi, Kerita, Kapkoiga, Bayete, Tarakwa, Koluoget, Burnt Forest, Kondoo, Cherus, Kapilat, Kaptingia, Ndanai and nearby customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kisii County, outages will occur in Nyangweta, Etago and Ekona, as well as Iyabe, Nyachenge and Kerina.

The affected locations include Kenyenya Primary, Nyangweta SDA Secondary, Etago Market, Nyansembe, Nyakeyo, Suguta, Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, and Ochodororo.

Maroo, Ekerorano, Iyabe Hospital, St. Reubens School, Bonyancha, Misesi, Gakero, Nyamboga, Mwata, Sigisi, Nyachenge Market, Misisita, Kerina Police Station and Kerina Market will also be affected.

In Nyamira County, areas set to experience outages include Ikonge, Ekerenyo and Obwari, affecting Ikonge Market, Ekerenyo Market and Hospital, Nyamusi Hospital, Magonga Secondary School, Obwari Market, Ikonge Boys and surrounding areas.

Homa Bay County will also be affected, with outages planned in Nyakongo, Alara and Pala.

Areas listed include Nyakongo, Oyuma Ongalo, Osika, Aros, Rawe Beach, Chula, Kambusi, Kisindi, Nyangwete, Alara, Pala, Oindo, Kasibosi, Onyando, Sombro, Kingii, Koriko and Kakoth.

In the Mt. Kenya region, parts of Kirinyaga County will experience outages in Kiamaina and Gathuthuma, affecting Gatehia TBC, Mukonyo Village, Kiamaina Market, Gathuthuma Market, Gikumbo TBC and adjacent customers.

Kiambu County, under the North Eastern region, will see power cuts in Membley and Wataalam from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Wataalam, Githunguri Ranch, the whole of Membley Estate, Gitambaya, Githunguri Primary School, Membley PCEA, Membley High School, Rorex, Full Gospel, Peak Academy, Fort Jesus and Wataalam Mulika Mwizi.

At the Coast, Kilifi County will be affected in the Kokotoni area.

Locations include parts of Kaliangombe, Kokotoni, Simakeni, Jimba, China Quarry, Boyani, Ngapeni, Kydee Quarry, Somali Village, SS Meta and nearby customers.